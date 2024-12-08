IDF strikes along Lebanon-Syria border, Explosions heard in central Israel from Gaza strikes
IDF assists UN forces in Syria • PIJ terrorist wounds four in ramming attack
IAF strikes apartment in Deir al-Balah in Gaza, kills two
The Israeli air force struck an apartment in Deir al-Balah in Gaza on Saturday. Two were killed, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
PIJ terrorist wounds several in ramming attack near Hebron, in West Bank
IDF troops are currently blocking routes, encircling the area of Hebron, and searching for the terrorist.
The IDF confirmed that a terrorist carried out a ramming attack at the al Fawar Junction, which wounded four people, the military announced Saturday evening.
During the incident, shots were fired at the terrorist’s vehicle.Go to the full article >>
Explosions heard in central Israel following IDF strikes in Gaza
Explosions were heard in central Israel following extensive IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night.Go to the full article >>
Israeli forces attack along Lebanon-Syria border
Israeli forces reportedly attacked along the Lebanon-Syria border in the town of Qusayr, Syria, Israeli media reported Sunday morning, citing Arab media.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.