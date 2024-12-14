IAF strike Gaza terror cell, Trump MidEast envoy meets Saudis
IAF strikes Gaza terror cell preparing to attack • Trump's Middle East envoy meets Saudi crown prince • Syria rebels reveal how they brought down Assad
HTS commander reveals how the group brought down Assad's regime in 11 days - report
Rebels launched their offensive on November 27, the same day the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire went into effect.
Abu Hassan al-Hamwi, chief commander of Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS)'s military forces, revealed how the group was able to topple the Assad regime in just 11 days to the Guardian on Friday.
Hamwi explained the inward changes that HTS made as well as the changes directed to the wider organization of rebel forces.Go to the full article >>
Trump's Middle East envoy meets Saudi crown prince, Axios reports
US President-elect Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, visited Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and met Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Axios reported on Friday, citing two sources with knowledge of the meeting.
Massad Boulos, appointed by Trump as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle East issues, met the Qatari prime minister in Doha this week, Axios also reported.
Go to the full article >>
IAF strikes terror cell preparing to attack Israel
The IAF struck a terrorist cell that was preparing to launch attacks on Israel, according to an update from the military.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.