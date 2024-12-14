IAF strike Gaza terror cell, Trump MidEast envoy meets Saudis

A rebel fighter stands atop of a military vehicle as he carries a Hayat Tahrir al-Sham flag in Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province, Syria December 1, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

Abu Hassan al-Hamwi, chief commander of Hayat Tahrir al-Shams (HTS)'s military forces, revealed how the group was able to topple the Assad regime in just 11 days to the Guardian on Friday.

Hamwi explained the inward changes that HTS made as well as the changes directed to the wider organization of rebel forces.