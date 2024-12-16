IDF, Palestine clash about whether killed Gazans were terrorists, IDF confiscates 10,000 weapons
Ten weeks into the invasion of Lebanon and about three weeks into the ceasefire, the IDF said on Sunday that it confiscated over 10,000 Hezbollah weapons in a large number of different districts of southern Lebanon.Go to the full article >>
Israel strikes weapon and missile depots in Syria - report
Israel has reportedly carried out multiple strikes on missile and weapon depots in the Syrian port city of Tartus, according to Arab media networks on Sunday night.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu government approves plan to expand settlements in the Golan Heights
The decision, which was approved unanimously, came just days after the fall of the Assad regime and the IDF retaking the Syrian Hermon.
The Israeli government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's NIS 40 million plan to encourage demographic growth in the Golan Heights, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Sunday.Go to the full article >>
Arab countries condemn Israel's 'opportunistic scheme' for Golan Heights expansion
This comes after the Israeli government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's NIS 40 million plan to encourage demographic growth in the Golan Heights.
Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq have condemned Israel's move to expand settlements in the Golan Heights.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.