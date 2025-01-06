Hostage deal talks slowly advancing, negotiations underway to extend Lebanon ceasefire

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Sixty of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists arrested during the IDF raids on Kamal Adwan Hospital were brought to Israeli hospitals for treatment last week, N12 reported Sunday night.

Sa’ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun, a company commander and deputy head of the rocket array in northern Gaza in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), was eliminated last week by the Givati Brigade, the IDF announced Sunday.

A photo of Sa’ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun, a company commander who infiltrated Israel on October 7th and was eliminated (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Israeli and American efforts are underway to extend the 60-day ceasefire with Hezbollah to avoid either a premature withdrawal or a return to a full-scale war in the North, The Jerusalem Post learned on Sunday.

Toy soldiers, Hezbollah and Israel flags are seen in this illustration taken, October 15, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Negotiations are continuing, slowly progressing, sources tell 'Post'

Last week, Hamas claimed that it cannot reach all of the hostages and will need several days after the ceasefire has already begun to compile the list.

A chair is left in front of posters with pictures of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 26, 2024. (photo credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Negotiations for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal to free the remaining 100 captives and implement a pause in fighting “are continuing,” a source familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. Go to the full article >>

