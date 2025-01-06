Hostage deal talks slowly advancing, negotiations underway to extend Lebanon ceasefire
Israeli hospitals reportedly treats Hamas, PIJ terrorists • IDF eliminates PIJ commander who invaded Israel on October 7
Israeli hospitals treat 60 Hamas, PIJ terrorists after Kamal Adwan Hospital raid - report
Sixty of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists arrested during the IDF raids on Kamal Adwan Hospital were brought to Israeli hospitals for treatment last week, N12 reported Sunday night.
IDF eliminates PIJ commander who invaded Israel on October 7
Sa’ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun, a PIJ commander who invaded Israel and participated in the October 7 massacre, was eliminated by the IDF.
Sa'ed Saeed Zaki Dahnoun, a company commander and deputy head of the rocket array in northern Gaza in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), was eliminated last week by the Givati Brigade, the IDF announced Sunday.
Negotiations underway to extend 60-day Lebanon ceasefire by 30 days, sources tell 'Post'
Efforts could stave off premature withdrawal and unnecessary return to fighting. Soldier wounded in northern Gaza.
Israeli and American efforts are underway to extend the 60-day ceasefire with Hezbollah to avoid either a premature withdrawal or a return to a full-scale war in the North, The Jerusalem Post learned on Sunday.
Negotiations are continuing, slowly progressing, sources tell 'Post'
Last week, Hamas claimed that it cannot reach all of the hostages and will need several days after the ceasefire has already begun to compile the list.
Negotiations for a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal to free the remaining 100 captives and implement a pause in fighting "are continuing," a source familiar with the matter told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.