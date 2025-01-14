Sirens sound across central Israel following projectile from Yemen, Hostage deal talks reach climax
IDF announces death of five soldiers in Gaza • Vance says Trump will let IDF 'knock out' Hamas in Gaza if hostages not released
IDF announces deaths of five soldiers in northern Gaza
The IDF added that eight other soldiers from the Reconnaissance Battalion of the Nahal Brigade were also wounded in the same incident.
Five soldiers were killed in northern Gaza, the IDF announced Monday evening.
Israel will not hand body of Yahya Sinwar to Hamas as part of hostage deal, source says
"It won't happen, period," the source stated.
Israel will not hand over the body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as part of a hostage-prisoner exchange deal, a government source stated Monday night.
Rocket sirens sound across central Israel following projectile from Yemen
The IDF stated that several attempts were made to intercept the missile that was launched and that it was likely intercepted.
Rocket sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and central Israel following a missile that was launched from Yemen early Tuesday morning.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 98 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.