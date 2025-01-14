Sirens sound across central Israel following projectile from Yemen, Hostage deal talks reach climax

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Israel will not hand body of Yahya Sinwar to Hamas as part of hostage deal, source says

"It won't happen, period," the source stated.

JERUSALEM POST STAFF By

HAMAS’S GAZA chief, Yahya Sinwar, sits in his office in Gaza City, in 2022. While the majority of experts believe that Sinwar is an irrational psychopath, others consider him to be a psychopath who ultimately makes rational decisions, says the writer. (photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Israel will not hand over the body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as part of a hostage-prisoner exchange deal, a government source stated Monday night. Go to the full article >>

