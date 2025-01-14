Live Updates
Sirens sound across central Israel following projectile from Yemen, Hostage deal talks reach climax

IDF announces death of five soldiers in Gaza • Vance says Trump will let IDF 'knock out' Hamas in Gaza if hostages not released

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, as it seen from Sderot on May 10, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, as it seen from Sderot on May 10, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

IDF announces deaths of five soldiers in northern Gaza

The IDF added that eight other soldiers from the Reconnaissance Battalion of the Nahal Brigade were also wounded in the same incident.

Five soldiers fell in Gaza, the IDF announced on Monday (photo credit: IDF)
Five soldiers fell in Gaza, the IDF announced on Monday
(photo credit: IDF)

Five soldiers were killed in northern Gaza, the IDF announced Monday evening. 

Israel will not hand body of Yahya Sinwar to Hamas as part of hostage deal, source says

"It won't happen, period," the source stated.

HAMAS'S GAZA chief, Yahya Sinwar, sits in his office in Gaza City, in 2022. While the majority of experts believe that Sinwar is an irrational psychopath, others consider him to be a psychopath who ultimately makes rational decisions, says the writer. (photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)
HAMAS’S GAZA chief, Yahya Sinwar, sits in his office in Gaza City, in 2022. While the majority of experts believe that Sinwar is an irrational psychopath, others consider him to be a psychopath who ultimately makes rational decisions, says the writer.
(photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Israel will not hand over the body of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as part of a hostage-prisoner exchange deal, a government source stated Monday night.

Rocket sirens sound across central Israel following projectile from Yemen

The IDF stated that several attempts were made to intercept the missile that was launched and that it was likely intercepted.

Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (photo credit: HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/via REUTERS)
Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024.
(photo credit: HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/via REUTERS)

Rocket sirens sounded across Tel Aviv and central Israel following a missile that was launched from Yemen early Tuesday morning.

Israel at war: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 98 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.