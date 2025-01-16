IDF begins preparations to partially withdraw from Gaza, Smotrich threatens to quit government

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen over posters of Israeli hostages in Gaza (photo credit: FLASH90)

“The deal that will be presented to the government is both bad and dangerous for Israel’s national security," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Wednesday evening.

"Alongside the immense joy and excitement over the return of each kidnapped individual, this agreement undermines many of the achievements of the war, during which the heroes of this nation risked their lives. It may, God forbid, cost us dearly in blood. We strongly oppose it.

"We will not remain silent. The cries of our brothers’ blood call out to us. Our continued presence in the government depends on absolute certainty of resuming the war with full force—on a broad scale and with a renewed strategy—until we achieve a decisive victory, including the complete destruction of Hamas and the safe return of all hostages to their homes."