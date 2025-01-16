IDF begins preparations to partially withdraw from Gaza, Smotrich threatens to quit government
Smotrich: If Israel doesn't return to Gaza after ceasefire, I will quit government
Even if Ben-Gvir and Smotrich oppose the deal, the agreement will still have a majority in government and is still likely to pass.
“The deal that will be presented to the government is both bad and dangerous for Israel’s national security," Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Wednesday evening.
"Alongside the immense joy and excitement over the return of each kidnapped individual, this agreement undermines many of the achievements of the war, during which the heroes of this nation risked their lives. It may, God forbid, cost us dearly in blood. We strongly oppose it.
"We will not remain silent. The cries of our brothers' blood call out to us. Our continued presence in the government depends on absolute certainty of resuming the war with full force—on a broad scale and with a renewed strategy—until we achieve a decisive victory, including the complete destruction of Hamas and the safe return of all hostages to their homes."
Until hostages are free 'there is nothing,' Aunt of released hostage Abigail Mor Edan tell Post
"Even when they're on the list, until you actually see that person free, there is nothing," Naftali said.
Families of the American hostages felt a different momentum on Wednesday morning in what was likely their last call with members of the Biden administration, just a few hours before the ceasefire and hostage deal was officially announced, Liz Hirsh Naftali, great aunt of former hostage Abigail Mor Edan who turned four while in Hamas captivity, told The Jerusalem Post.
The American families are all waiting and are just starting to understand what this deal means, Naftali said.
"This is the one thing I've learned from being a hostage family and waiting for your loved one to come out: until you see them on the list, you're waiting," she said. "And even when they're on the list, until you actually see that person free, there is nothing."
IDF begins preparations to partially withdraw from Gaza - sources to 'Post'
Some sources confirmed that the early stages of such preparations are underway, while others have not denied them.
The IDF has begun certain undefined withdrawal preparations in the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post learned on Wednesday.
Some sources confirmed that the early stages of such preparations are underway, while others have not denied them.
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 98 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.