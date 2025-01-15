IDF begins preparations to partially withdraw from Gaza - sources to 'Post'

The IDF has begun certain undefined withdrawal preparations in the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post learned on Wednesday.

Some sources confirmed that the early stages of such preparations are underway, while others have not denied them.

IDF withdrawals are expected after periodic return of hostages

No formal withdrawal has begun, given that it is expected to be in stages and in accordance with the periodic release of hostages by Hamas.

However, some preparations are often made even before changes on the ground occur. For example – without specifics – if the IDF withdraws from the Netzarim corridor, there are huge amounts of more semi-permanent facilities and logistical setups that would need to be taken apart in order to remove them. PHILADELPHI CORRIDOR view, between southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, seen July 15. (credit: FLASH90)

The same is true about a variety of other IDF positions.

This is a developing story.