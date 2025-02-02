Prep. for next phase of hostage deal begins, new IDF chief is appointed
Netanyahu speaks with US President Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff • Security forces in West Bank on high alert after IDF op.
Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir appointed as new IDF chief, succeeding Herzi Halevi
Zamir came a close second to Halevi in the race for IDF chief in January 2023, in a pick made by then-defense minister Benny Gantz.
Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday announced Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir as their pick to replace IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have agreed on the appointment of Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir as the next IDF Chief-of-Staff.— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 1, 2025
Besides having the number one non-political role at the Defense Ministry, which has put him in control of much of Israel’s international defense relations and force buildup over the last two years, Zamir has been deputy IDF chief, Southern Command chief, and military secretary of the prime minister, three of the most prominent positions in the IDF high command.Go to the full article >>
Security forces in West Bank on high alert after IDF West Bank operation
The IDF said that they will "maintain zero tolerance for disturbances and expressions of support for Hamas."
Security forces in the West Bank are on high alert on Saturday after the IDF's West Bank division and the Civil Administration conducted an operation to disperse celebratory gatherings for the released Palestinian prisoners.
The IDF's West Bank division and the Civil Administration conducted a joint operation with the Shin Bet, Israel Prison Service, and the Border Police to disperse celebratory gatherings for the Palestinian prisoners who are being released as part of the hostage, ceasefire agreement, the IDF announced in a joint Saturday statement.Go to the full article >>
Second phase negotiations to begin on Monday, as Netanyahu arrives in Washington
Hamas reportedly told mediators it was ready to engage in the second phase, a source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.
The second phase of negotiations for the next stage of the hostage deal will begin on Monday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to arrive in Washington, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Saturday.
Netanyahu will be the first national leader that US President Trump will meet with following his inauguration, and, according to the PMO, the two are set to discuss Gaza and the hostages, dealing with all components of the Iranian axis and other main issues.
A Hamas source shared similar news with Arabic news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Saturday, reporting that the group had been informed by mediators that the second phase of negotiations would commence in Doha on Monday.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu, Trump set for high-stakes talks in Washington on Gaza and Iran
Netanyahu heads to Washington for key meetings with Trump and top US officials on Iran, hostages, and Saudi ties.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to depart for Washington, DC, on Sunday to attend a series of meetings with senior US officials, including a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
Although Netanyahu is officially scheduled to remain in Washington until Thursday, the visit is expected to be extended, and he is now anticipated to depart on Saturday night, after Shabbat.
Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump on Tuesday, with discussions expected to focus on the ongoing hostage negotiations, the Iranian threat, normalization efforts with Saudi Arabia, and the situation in Syria and Lebanon.Go to the full article >>
Three hostages return to Israel after 15 months in Gaza captivity
Bibas and Kalderon were both released from captivity around 8:30 this morning from Khan Yunis, while Siegel was released nearly two hours later from the Gaza Port.
Three hostages returned to Israel Saturday, as Keith Siegel, Yarden Bibas, and Ofer Kalderon were released from Hamas captivity after 484 days. Siegel arrived at the main reception point on the Re'im base in Israel shortly before noon, the military confirmed, hours after Kalderon and Bibas.
Bibas and Kalderon were both released from captivity around 8:30 a.m. from Khan Yunis, near the home of the eliminated Yahya Sinwar, while Siegel was released nearly two hours later from the Gaza Port.
"Yarden is home, but the home is missing," Bibas family members said in a statement following the father's release.Go to the full article >>
