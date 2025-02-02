Prep. for next phase of hostage deal begins, new IDF chief is appointed

Current IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi with incoming IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir. (photo credit: IDF)

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday announced Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir as their pick to replace IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Besides having the number one non-political role at the Defense Ministry, which has put him in control of much of Israel’s international defense relations and force buildup over the last two years, Zamir has been deputy IDF chief, Southern Command chief, and military secretary of the prime minister, three of the most prominent positions in the IDF high command.