Hamas officials condemn Trump's relocation plan, Gaza hostage releases are not a victory for Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may concede West Bank annexation in favor of advancing a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, coalition officials told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, shared fears that Netanyahu will use a delay in annexation as a compromise in attempts to sway Riyadh away from demanding a pathway to a Palestinian state.

The prime minister, who was set to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, has previously stated his intent to expand the Abraham Accords and reach a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia. In return, the Saudis demand an end to the war in Gaza and a pathway to a Palestinian state, two diplomatic sources told the Post.