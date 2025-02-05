Hamas officials condemn Trump's relocation plan, Gaza hostage releases are not a victory for Hamas
Netanyahu may concede on West Bank annexation, favoring Saudi Arabia peace deal - exclusive
Israeli coalition officials told JPost they fear Netanyahu will concede on annexation efforts to push for a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may concede West Bank annexation in favor of advancing a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, coalition officials told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, shared fears that Netanyahu will use a delay in annexation as a compromise in attempts to sway Riyadh away from demanding a pathway to a Palestinian state.
The prime minister, who was set to meet US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, has previously stated his intent to expand the Abraham Accords and reach a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia. In return, the Saudis demand an end to the war in Gaza and a pathway to a Palestinian state, two diplomatic sources told the Post.Go to the full article >>
Five female observers used as human shields for senior Hamas official - KAN
The five hostages were held for extended periods of time in an apartment in Gaza City where the senior Hamas official was staying.
The five female observers released recently from captivity in Gaza were used as human shields for a senior member of Hamas's military wing, KAN reported on Tuesday evening.
The five hostages, Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Karina Ariev, Naama Levy and Agam Berger, were held for extended periods of time in an apartment in Gaza City where the senior Hamas official was staying.
The girls reported being aware that the man was a senior figure, as they witnessed him giving orders to the terrorists. He also provided them with food and made sure they showered, despite also emotionally manipulating them, the girls told KAN.Go to the full article >>
Palestinian terrorist kills two reservists in infiltration shooting attack
IDF: Warning shots fired at Gaza targets who violated ceasefire terms
Two IDF reservist soldiers were killed and eight were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack at a military stand near Tayasir in the northern West Bank-Jordan Valley area, at a time when security concerns about rising terror activity from the territory have increased due to the release of Palestinian security prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.
Warr.-Ofc. Ofer Yung, 39, and Warr.-Ofc. Avraham Tzvi Tzvika Friedman, 43, were killed. The assailant was shot dead after an exchange of fire.
The incident began at around 6 a.m., though initial reviews suggest that the terrorist arrived in the area in the middle of the night, waiting for daybreak to attack.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 79 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal