Trump moves forward with sanctions against ICC, IAF strikes military sites in Lebanon
Israel's air force struck military sites in Lebanon holding Hezbollah weapons • Netanyahu suggests forming Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia
Trump sanctions ICC over ‘baseless’ arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant
Donald Trump said the ICC abused its power by issuing "baseless arrest warrants" targeting Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
US President Donald Trump issued sanctions to members of the International Criminal Court through an executive order on Thursday evening as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrapped up his day meeting with lawmakers on Capitol Hill.Go to the full article >>
IAF strikes military sites in Lebanon citing presence of Hezbollah weaponry
The strikes are in response to multiple ceasefire violations by Hezbollah, including attempts at smuggling weapons through Syria.
The IAF struck two military sites in Lebanon on Thursday, the military confirmed, citing the presence of Hezbollah weaponry.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu: 'The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia'
"The Saudis can create a Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia; they have a lot of land over there," he said.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Saudi Arabia had enough land to provide the Palestinians with a state in a Channel 14 interview on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
