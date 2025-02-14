Hamas expected to free three hostages, Israeli forces foil planned terror attacks
Trump's Gaza, Greenland plans show 'extreme strategic uncertainty,' Macron warns
The French president told FT that Europe must 'muscle up' on defense and economy amid Trump's return to Washington and unconventional territorial proposals.
US President Donald Trump's plans to take over Gaza and Greenland are examples of the "extreme strategic uncertainty" the world is living in, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Financial Times on Friday morning.
Rubio: Arab countries unwilling to accept Palestinian refugees
None of the countries who say they "care about the Palestinians" want to take any refugees, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the "Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show" on Thursday night.
Hamas will be ready to begin Phase Two of negotiations, senior official says - report
Hamas will be ready to negotiate Phase Two of the ceasefire agreement and hostage release schedule from Monday, senior official Osama Hamdan said to Qatar-based Al Araby TV on Thursday.
Extend the ceasefire in the North and protect Israel from Hezbollah – editorial
The February 18 withdrawal deadline is fast approaching – but Hezbollah’s violations and the Lebanese Army’s failure to deploy raise serious concerns in Israel.
Most of the attention this week, and for the last month, have been justifiably centered on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the shaky hostage release process, which, until now, has seen 16 Israelis and five Thai nationals released from the hell of Hamas captivity.
IDF conducts airstrike in southern Lebanon
The Israel Air Force conducted "intelligence-based strikes" on Hezbollah military sites containing weapons and launchers that posed a direct threat to Israel's home front, the military stated on Thursday evening.
Israel's military presence in Lebanon dependent on Beirut's actions, official tells 'Post'
The official further said that Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity to lead Lebanon away from Hezbollah and Iran's stranglehold.
Israeli military presence in five points across southern Lebanon is directly dependant on the actions of the Lebanese government, an official in the Trump administration told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 76 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal