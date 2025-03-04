Witkoff to visit Middle East as Gaza ceasefire talks stall

Israeli soldiers and journalists walk around the destruction caused by Hamas in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, November 2, 2023 (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

The IDF on Monday published its probe into Hamas’s October 7 slaughter of 64 members of the Kfar Aza community, and its taking of 19 hostages, with findings that there was no IDF warning, that the inadequate first IDF defense line was overcome rapidly, and that there was no IDF second defense line until it was too late.