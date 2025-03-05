Israeli politicians react to Shin Bet, Netanyahu probe
A KAN News poll found that Israelis are split on ceasefire talks, Gaza aid, and Netanyahu’s leadership amid ongoing war.
Almost half of the respondents to a KAN News poll published on Monday felt that Israel should pursue phase two of the ceasefire deal.
However, one in ten want to resume military operations even if it means leaving the remaining hostages in captivity.Go to the full article >>
Who is Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli hostage whose parents will be at Trump’s address
President Trump will spotlight Israeli hostages in his speech, with Edan Alexander’s parents attending to keep attention on their son's captivity in Gaza.
In his speech to Congress on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump is expected to bring up the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.
And when he does, in the audience will be the parents of the last American captive thought to still be alive: Edan Alexander.Go to the full article >>
Egypt's foreign minister says leaders of committee managing Gaza for six months have been decided
Egypt's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the individuals who will lead the committee managing the Gaza enclave for six months have been decided.Go to the full article >>
Time to wake up! Israeli politicians react to Shin Bet, Netanyahu probe drama
"Bar must think the public is stupid," Ben-Gvir wrote, adding, "the Shin Bet itself was the one that blocked the worsening of conditions for terrorists in prison."
Israeli political figures reacted on Tuesday to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) October 7 probe results published earlier in the day.Go to the full article >>
Israel slams Arab summit adoption of Egyptian alternative to Trump's Gaza plan
"The statement continues to rely on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA — Both have repeatedly demonstrated corruption, support for terrorism,
The adoption statement by Arab states of the Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza is entrenched in perspectives that are no longer relevant post-October 7, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Arab states adopt Egyptian alternative to Trump's 'Gaza Riviera'
Sisi said at the summit that he was certain that Trump would be able to achieve peace in the Gaza conflict.
Arab leaders adopted an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza on Tuesday that would cost $53 billion and avoid resettling Palestinians, in contrast to US President Donald Trump's "Middle East Riviera" vision, according to a copy of the plan.
Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that the proposal had been accepted at the closing of a summit in Cairo.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal