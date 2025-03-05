Live Updates
Israeli politicians react to Shin Bet, Netanyahu probe

Arab states adopt Egyptian alternative to Trump's 'Gaza Riviera' • Nearly half of Israelis support advancing ceasefire negotiations, poll finds

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israeli soldiers and journalists walk around the destruction caused by Hamas in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, November 2, 2023 (photo credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Nearly half of Israelis support advancing ceasefire negotiations – poll

A KAN News poll found that Israelis are split on ceasefire talks, Gaza aid, and Netanyahu’s leadership amid ongoing war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israelis protest for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, February 18, 2025 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Almost half of the respondents to a KAN News poll published on Monday felt that Israel should pursue phase two of the ceasefire deal.

However, one in ten want to resume military operations even if it means leaving the remaining hostages in captivity.

Who is Edan Alexander, the American-Israeli hostage whose parents will be at Trump’s address

President Trump will spotlight Israeli hostages in his speech, with Edan Alexander’s parents attending to keep attention on their son's captivity in Gaza.

By BEN SALES/JTA
The family of Edan Alexander, an American held captive in Gaza, protests for his release in December 2024 in New York City. (photo credit: ALON KAPLUN)
In his speech to Congress on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump is expected to bring up the Israeli hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

And when he does, in the audience will be the parents of the last American captive thought to still be alive: Edan Alexander.

Egypt's foreign minister says leaders of committee managing Gaza for six months have been decided

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Egypt's foreign minister said on Tuesday that the individuals who will lead the committee managing the Gaza enclave for six months have been decided.

Time to wake up! Israeli politicians react to Shin Bet, Netanyahu probe drama

"Bar must think the public is stupid," Ben-Gvir wrote, adding, "the Shin Bet itself was the one that blocked the worsening of conditions for terrorists in prison."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrives for a court hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem, on September 11, 2024 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli political figures reacted on Tuesday to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) October 7 probe results published earlier in the day.

Israel slams Arab summit adoption of Egyptian alternative to Trump's Gaza plan

"The statement continues to rely on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA — Both have repeatedly demonstrated corruption, support for terrorism,

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Palestinians seen in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, February 17, 2025 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
The adoption statement by Arab states of the Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza is entrenched in perspectives that are no longer relevant post-October 7, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Arab states adopt Egyptian alternative to Trump's 'Gaza Riviera'

Sisi said at the summit that he was certain that Trump would be able to achieve peace in the Gaza conflict.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, speaks with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as Egypt hosts emergency Arab summit. Cairo, March 4, 2025. (photo credit: Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS )
Arab leaders adopted an Egyptian reconstruction plan for Gaza on Tuesday that would cost $53 billion and avoid resettling Palestinians, in contrast to US President Donald Trump's "Middle East Riviera" vision, according to a copy of the plan.

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that the proposal had been accepted at the closing of a summit in Cairo.

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal