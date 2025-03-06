Live Updates
IDF chief Zamir declares 2025 a year of war on Gaza and Iran, freed hostages visit White House

Trump gives ultimatum to Hamas • Zamir reshapes IDF high command with key appointments • US holding secret talks with Hamas on release of Gaza hostages

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF Chief-of-Staff Eyal Zamir and predecessor Herzi Halevi visit the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, on March 5, 2025 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
IDF chief Zamir declares 2025 a year of war on Gaza and Iran

New IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir moves to restructure IDF strategy on Gaza, Iran.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IDF Chief-of-Staff Eyal Zamir visits the Western Wall, in Jerusalem, on March 5, 2025 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Incoming IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir told the high command on Thursday night that 2025 will be a year of war focused on Gaza and Iran, with other fronts also being given attention.

'This is your last warning!': Trump gives ultimatum to Hamas

"Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose," Trump's post read.

By JAMES GENN
US President Donald Trump is seen pointing against the backdrop of an explosion in this illustrative collage image. (photo credit: CHENEY ORR/REUTERS, PIXABAY)
"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," US President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social and X/Twitter on Wednesday evening, addressing Hamas.

US holding secret talks with Hamas on release of Gaza hostages, 'Post' confirms

"The message to Hamas: Show goodwill - to enable discussions about the second phase as well," the source told the 'Post'.

By AMICHAI STEIN
Hamas terrorists seen in Khan Yunis, February 20, 2025 (photo credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)
The Trump administration has engaged in direct talks with Hamas in an attempt to secure the release of hostages, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

‘You were sent by God’: Freed hostages meet Donald Trump in White House

The delegation arrived at the offices of the DC chapter of the Hostages Families Forum on Tuesday to learn about what the forum has done in the capital since the October 7 massacre.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
US President Donald Trump meets with a delegation of former hostages in the Oval Office, and shows off a plaque of gratitude from Hostage Families Forum, March 5, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/POTUS)
Six freed hostages met with US President Donald Trump while on a special visit to Washington on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the details.

SDF chief open to support from Israel

SDF commander Mazloum Abdi says he welcomes Israeli support to protect Kurdish achievements, as regional tensions and security challenges persist.

By JAMES GENN
Commander-in-chief of the SDF, General Mazloum Abdi, in his military uniform. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
If Israel can "prevent attacks against us and stop the killing of our people, we welcome that and appreciate it," the Commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), General Mazloum Abdi, stated during an interview with a BBC journalist, according to reports on Wednesday.

Mujahideen Brigade say Trump threats demonstrate US insistence on continuing as 'genocide' partner

By REUTERS
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The Palestinian Mujahideen terror group in Gaza condemned Trump's warning, saying it demonstrated his administration's intention "to proceed as a partner in the crimes of genocide against our people.” Israel has denied accusations of genocide.

Dozens of wristbands: Sharon Halevi’s tribute to fallen soldiers

The outgoing IDF chief of staff's wife explained that the bracelets were given to her by the families of fallen IDF soldiers she had visited during the Iron Swords War. 

By AVI ASHKENAZI
Sharon Halevi wears bracelets to honor fallen IDF soldiers. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
The wife of former IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi wore dozens of bracelets to honor fallen soldiers during the IDF changeover ceremony in Tel Aviv on Wednesday. 

'Right man at the right time': Israeli and world leaders react to Trump's warning against Hamas

“This is the only way to bring them all home. Thank you, Mr. President," MK Simcha Rothman shared on X.

By SARAH MOSKOWITZ
US President Donald Trump seen with a Hamas terrorist (illustrative) (photo credit: Canva, REUTERS/SINAN ABU MAYZER, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Israeli and international leaders shared their reactions to US President Donald Trump issuing an ultimatum to Hamas in Truth Social and X/Twitter posts late Wednesday night.

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal