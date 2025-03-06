IDF chief Zamir declares 2025 a year of war on Gaza and Iran, freed hostages visit White House
Trump gives ultimatum to Hamas • Zamir reshapes IDF high command with key appointments • US holding secret talks with Hamas on release of Gaza hostages
New IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir moves to restructure IDF strategy on Gaza, Iran.
Incoming IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir told the high command on Thursday night that 2025 will be a year of war focused on Gaza and Iran, with other fronts also being given attention.
'This is your last warning!': Trump gives ultimatum to Hamas
"Shalom Hamas' means Hello and Goodbye - You can choose," Trump's post read.
"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," US President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social and X/Twitter on Wednesday evening, addressing Hamas.
US holding secret talks with Hamas on release of Gaza hostages, 'Post' confirms
"The message to Hamas: Show goodwill - to enable discussions about the second phase as well," the source told the 'Post'.
The Trump administration has engaged in direct talks with Hamas in an attempt to secure the release of hostages, two sources familiar with the matter confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.
‘You were sent by God’: Freed hostages meet Donald Trump in White House
The delegation arrived at the offices of the DC chapter of the Hostages Families Forum on Tuesday to learn about what the forum has done in the capital since the October 7 massacre.
Six freed hostages met with US President Donald Trump while on a special visit to Washington on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the details.
SDF chief open to support from Israel
SDF commander Mazloum Abdi says he welcomes Israeli support to protect Kurdish achievements, as regional tensions and security challenges persist.
If Israel can "prevent attacks against us and stop the killing of our people, we welcome that and appreciate it," the Commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), General Mazloum Abdi, stated during an interview with a BBC journalist, according to reports on Wednesday.
Mujahideen Brigade say Trump threats demonstrate US insistence on continuing as 'genocide' partner
The Palestinian Mujahideen terror group in Gaza condemned Trump's warning, saying it demonstrated his administration's intention "to proceed as a partner in the crimes of genocide against our people." Israel has denied accusations of genocide.
Dozens of wristbands: Sharon Halevi’s tribute to fallen soldiers
The outgoing IDF chief of staff's wife explained that the bracelets were given to her by the families of fallen IDF soldiers she had visited during the Iron Swords War.
The wife of former IDF chief of staff Herzi Halevi wore dozens of bracelets to honor fallen soldiers during the IDF changeover ceremony in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
'Right man at the right time': Israeli and world leaders react to Trump's warning against Hamas
“This is the only way to bring them all home. Thank you, Mr. President," MK Simcha Rothman shared on X.
Israeli and international leaders shared their reactions to US President Donald Trump issuing an ultimatum to Hamas in Truth Social and X/Twitter posts late Wednesday night.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas Ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal