Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

'Next stage of war will be much more intense' expert says, IDF restricts soldier's social media

Israel can't investigate itself on Oct. 7 attacks • How did Hamas get a Ramadan ceasefire? • Family members of Oct 7 won't receive free mental health support

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir conducts situation assessment and tour of security zone in Syria, March 9, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir conducts situation assessment and tour of security zone in Syria, March 9, 2025.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

‘Think twice before hitting post’: IDF finally restricting soldiers’ social media use, experts say

The IDF has issued updated media coverage protocols for active-duty soldiers as well as reservists to tighten security and control exposure in combat zones.

By NATHAN KLABIN/THE MEDIA LINE
Destruction and kidnapping on the Nahal Oz base on October 7. (photo credit: Canva, Hostages and Missing Families Forum, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Destruction and kidnapping on the Nahal Oz base on October 7.
(photo credit: Canva, Hostages and Missing Families Forum, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Better late than never: That’s the sentiment among most defense experts and Israeli citizens regarding the Israeli military’s decision to put into full practice restrictions on social media use and photographing military bases.

The decision comes after a probe showed content published by Israeli soldiers on social media was used by Hamas in the group’s preparations for attacks against the Nahal Oz military base on October 7, 2023.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel can't investigate itself on Oct. 7 attacks, independent investigation is essential - opinion

Israel needs an independent investigation with full cooperation from military and intelligence leadership. The investigation needs full access to all data. Israelis deserve no less.

By MICAH HALPERN
STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman attends a Knesset committee meeting last week. Englman’s office would be the ideal body to independently investigate the many lapses that led to the horrors perpetrated on October 7, the writer maintains. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman attends a Knesset committee meeting last week. Englman’s office would be the ideal body to independently investigate the many lapses that led to the horrors perpetrated on October 7, the writer maintains.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In the Oval Office, during a Q and A session, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked US President Donald Trump about the status of the investigation into the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

Trump responded by further expanding the question. The president said, what about the other guy with all the cellphones at the golf course on September 15, 2024?

In his inimitable way, Trump went on to explain that this is not on Biden. This, he said, is on me.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

How Hamas got a Ramadan ceasefire and released no hostages - analysis

Hamas appears to be able to secure de facto ceasefires for Ramadan each year and not have to ever do anything in return.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Palestinian Hamas gather at the site of the handing over of the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza on February 20, 2025. (photo credit: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)
Palestinian Hamas gather at the site of the handing over of the bodies of four Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza on February 20, 2025.
(photo credit: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

On March 1, the first phase of the hostage and ceasefire deal ended between Hamas and Israel.
 
Usually, when a ceasefire deal ends, the two sides return to fighting. This is especially true if one side receives nothing in return.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

'Next stage of war will be shorter, much more intense,’ says Israel security expert

Balancing the desire to eliminate Hamas with the need to recover hostages, Israel faces a complex and high-stakes military decision.

By KEREN SETTON/THE MEDIA LINE
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. January 11, 2025.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Negotiations to secure the release of Israeli hostages from the hands of the Hamas terrorist group are at an impasse, as US President Donald Trump renewed his threat against the organization, warning Wednesday night “it is OVER” for Hamas if the hostages are not released.

Hours before the American president issued his warning to Hamas, a new Israeli military chief was sworn in. The new chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said 2025 would be “a year of war,” with a focus on handling threats from Gaza and Iran.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Due to lack of funding, family members of Oct 7 won't receive mental health support

In response, FLM has turned to the public for financial support to continue providing therapy for victims' family members.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Israelis visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre in southern Israel, during the the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, October 24, 2024. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)
Israelis visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre in southern Israel, during the the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, October 24, 2024.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

First Line Med (FLM), a non-profit organization that provides free physical and mental health support to October 7 victims, their families, and returned hostages, has been forced to suspend services for secondary victims due to insufficient funding, KAN News reported on Monday.

FLM was established on October 7 to support those affected by the massacre. The nonprofit operates with funding from the Israeli government, primarily through the National Insurance Institute and the Defense Ministry, to assist direct victims and their immediate families.

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
  • 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
  • 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal