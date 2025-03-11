'Next stage of war will be much more intense' expert says, IDF restricts soldier's social media
‘Think twice before hitting post’: IDF finally restricting soldiers’ social media use, experts say
The IDF has issued updated media coverage protocols for active-duty soldiers as well as reservists to tighten security and control exposure in combat zones.
Better late than never: That’s the sentiment among most defense experts and Israeli citizens regarding the Israeli military’s decision to put into full practice restrictions on social media use and photographing military bases.
The decision comes after a probe showed content published by Israeli soldiers on social media was used by Hamas in the group's preparations for attacks against the Nahal Oz military base on October 7, 2023.
Israel can't investigate itself on Oct. 7 attacks, independent investigation is essential - opinion
Israel needs an independent investigation with full cooperation from military and intelligence leadership. The investigation needs full access to all data. Israelis deserve no less.
How Hamas got a Ramadan ceasefire and released no hostages - analysis
Hamas appears to be able to secure de facto ceasefires for Ramadan each year and not have to ever do anything in return.
On March 1, the first phase of the hostage and ceasefire deal ended between Hamas and Israel.
Usually, when a ceasefire deal ends, the two sides return to fighting. This is especially true if one side receives nothing in return.
'Next stage of war will be shorter, much more intense,’ says Israel security expert
Balancing the desire to eliminate Hamas with the need to recover hostages, Israel faces a complex and high-stakes military decision.
Negotiations to secure the release of Israeli hostages from the hands of the Hamas terrorist group are at an impasse, as US President Donald Trump renewed his threat against the organization, warning Wednesday night “it is OVER” for Hamas if the hostages are not released.
Hours before the American president issued his warning to Hamas, a new Israeli military chief was sworn in. The new chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said 2025 would be "a year of war," with a focus on handling threats from Gaza and Iran.
Due to lack of funding, family members of Oct 7 won't receive mental health support
In response, FLM has turned to the public for financial support to continue providing therapy for victims' family members.
First Line Med (FLM), a non-profit organization that provides free physical and mental health support to October 7 victims, their families, and returned hostages, has been forced to suspend services for secondary victims due to insufficient funding, KAN News reported on Monday.
FLM was established on October 7 to support those affected by the massacre. The nonprofit operates with funding from the Israeli government, primarily through the National Insurance Institute and the Defense Ministry, to assist direct victims and their immediate families.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal