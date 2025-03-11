'Next stage of war will be much more intense' expert says, IDF restricts soldier's social media

STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman attends a Knesset committee meeting last week. Englman’s office would be the ideal body to independently investigate the many lapses that led to the horrors perpetrated on October 7, the writer maintains. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

In the Oval Office, during a Q and A session, Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked US President Donald Trump about the status of the investigation into the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

Trump responded by further expanding the question. The president said, what about the other guy with all the cellphones at the golf course on September 15, 2024?

In his inimitable way, Trump went on to explain that this is not on Biden. This, he said, is on me.