Canadian PM demands Israel supply electricity to Gaza, Hamas celebrates Trump's Gaza backtrack

Hamas official welcomes Trump’s apparent retreat on Gazans displacement call
Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem welcomed on Wednesday US President Donald Trump’s apparent retreat from his proposal for a permanent displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, urging him to refrain from aligning with the vision of the "extreme Zionist right."
'No one's expelling anyone from Gaza,' Trump says before meeting with Irish PM
US President Donald Trump said that no one would be "expelled" from Gaza ahead of his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday at the White House.
Trump also called the minority leader of the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, "a Palestinian" during his meeting with Martin.
Canada's new PM Mark Carney: Israel must resume Gaza electricity supply
New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called on Israel to resume supplying electricity to Gaza on Wednesday after it was announced on Sunday that Israel's supply to the Strip had been shut off.
Terror shooting near Ariel in West Bank, one wounded
The IDF received a report about a shooting near Ariel, the military announced on Wednesday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal