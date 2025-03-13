Canadian PM demands Israel supply electricity to Gaza, Hamas celebrates Trump's Gaza backtrack

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 12, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

US President Donald Trump said that no one would be "expelled" from Gaza ahead of his meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday at the White House.

"No one is expelling anyone from Gaza," Trump said in the statement alongside Martin.

Trump also called the minority leader of the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, "a Palestinian" during his meeting with Martin.

"Schumer is a Palestinian as far as I'm concerned. He's become a Palestinian. He used to be Jewish. He's not Jewish anymore. He's a Palestinian," Trump said.