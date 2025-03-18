IDF carries out mass strikes in Gaza 'ending ceasefire,' US targets Houthi sites in Sana'a

Hamas terrorists seen in Gaza City, February 28, 2025 (photo credit: Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

For the last two months, there was a relatively set narrative for Gaza after phase one of the hostage deal: Either Israel and Hamas would reach an agreement on the second phase of a hostage deal and bring the war closer to its end, or the military, under its new aggressive chief, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir would open the gates of hell on Hamas.