IDF carries out mass strikes in Gaza 'ending ceasefire,' US targets Houthi sites in Sana'a
Hamas says hostages' fate 'unknown' amid renewed Gaza strikes
IDF may adopt cautious tactics in Gaza as massive invasion loses momentum - analysis
Israel faces a critical choice in Gaza: To launch a full invasion, opt for gradual strikes, or pursue another ceasefire deal.
For the last two months, there was a relatively set narrative for Gaza after phase one of the hostage deal: Either Israel and Hamas would reach an agreement on the second phase of a hostage deal and bring the war closer to its end, or the military, under its new aggressive chief, Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir would open the gates of hell on Hamas.
Iran tells UN: Trump's remarks are 'reckless and provocative'
Iran told the United Nations Security Council on Monday that US President Donald Trump and other US officials had made "reckless and provocative statements" that leveled "baseless accusations" and threatened the use of force against Tehran.
US spy drone retreated from near Iranian airspace after encountering fighter jets, Nournews says
A US spy drone retreated from near Iranian airspace after encountering Iranian F-14 fighter jets and reconnaissance drones, Iran's Nournews quoted the country's Army Air Force as saying on Monday.
US targets Houthi sites in Sana'a for third straight day of attacks
The Houthi movement later announced that it targeted the "USS Harry S. Truman aircraft" carrier in the Red Sea for the third time without providing proof.
The US is currently conducting targeted strikes against the Houthis in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, Houthi-owned Al-Masirah reported on Monday night.
IDF carries out mass strikes in Gaza as ceasefire talks proceed
The White House confirmed it was consulted by Israel prior to the strikes.
The IDF and the Shin Bet are currently conducting extensive strikes on Hamas terror targets in Gaza, the military confirmed early Tuesday morning, aiming to achieve the war goals "as determined by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages — living and dead."
Senior Hamas official says Israel ended ceasefire agreement, hostage fate unknown
The Prime Minister's office said that the strikes in Gaza were because of the terror organization's failure to release the hostages.
A senior Hamas official told Reuters on Tuesday that Israel is unilaterally ending the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
PM says strikes on Hamas in Gaza follow group's refusal to release hostages
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he instructed the military to take "strong action" against Hamas in Gaza in response to the group's refusal to release hostages and rejection of all ceasefire proposals.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.