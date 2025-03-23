IDF strikes Hezbollah sites, thousands gather to protest for hostage return

Doron Steinbrecher's sister, Yamit Ashkenazi, and mother, Simona Steinbrecher, address Hostage Square (photo credit: ALON GILBOA)

Thousands attended the ‘Hostages First’ rally at Hostages Square on Saturday night, among them were multiple released hostages who asserted the immediate need to return the remaining captives from Hamas captivity.

The rally came as Israeli leadership confirmed the recommencement of the war, citing Hamas’s unwillingness to negotiate for a new ceasefire deal. Hostage families have previously expressed fear that the continuation of the conflict could result in their loved ones being further abused by their captors and or caught up unintentionally in IDF attacks.

Among the many former hostages in attendance was Doron Steinbrecher, who was released in the most recent deal.