Netanyahu and Trump talk US control of Gaza, Senior Houthi leader killed in US airstrike

US President Donald Trump meets Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington DC, April 7, 2025 (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Monday that he and the Trump administration were working on securing a new hostage deal.

“The hostages are in agony. We want to get them all out. Steve Witkoff is President Trump’s very able representative. (He) helped us get a deal that got 25 out,” Netanyahu said after his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“We’re working now on another deal, that we hope will succeed.”

Trump added that the United States and Iran were beginning direct talks on Tehran's nuclear program, a surprise announcement after Iranian officials had appeared to rebuff US calls for such negotiations.

Iran had pushed back against Trump's demands that it directly negotiate over its nuclear program or be bombed, though it had initially left the door open to indirect discussions.