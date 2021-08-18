3 Israeli COVID patients arrive in Israel on rescue flight from Iceland

Some three Israeli COVID patients landed in Israel on Wednesday on a rescue flight by Harel insurance from Iceland.
The three were on a group trip to Iceland when about 30 people in their tour group became infected with the novel coronavirus. Harel launched the rescue flight on Tuesday to bring the three patients to Israel for treatment.
The patients include one person in critical condition, one person in serious condition and one person in light to moderate condition. Three doctors and a paramedic staffed the flight which was equipped with medical equipment such as defibrillators and respirators.
Upon landing, the patients were immediately transferred to hospitals in central Israel.
The remaining infected Israelis will stay in quarantine in Iceland until they recover.