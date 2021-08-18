The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

3 Israeli COVID patients arrive in Israel on rescue flight from Iceland

The three patients were on a group trip to Iceland when about 30 people in their group became infected with the coronavirus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 18, 2021 09:23
Harel rescue flight brings Israeli coronavirus patients back from Iceland. (photo credit: IMA - Medical flights)
Harel rescue flight brings Israeli coronavirus patients back from Iceland.
(photo credit: IMA - Medical flights)
Some three Israeli COVID patients landed in Israel on Wednesday on a rescue flight by Harel insurance from Iceland.
The three were on a group trip to Iceland when about 30 people in their tour group became infected with the novel coronavirus. Harel launched the rescue flight on Tuesday to bring the three patients to Israel for treatment.
The patients include one person in critical condition, one person in serious condition and one person in light to moderate condition. Three doctors and a paramedic staffed the flight which was equipped with medical equipment such as defibrillators and respirators.
Upon landing, the patients were immediately transferred to hospitals in central Israel.
The remaining infected Israelis will stay in quarantine in Iceland until they recover.


Tags iceland Coronavirus flights
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must get better at fighting fires - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by