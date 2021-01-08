A-G likely to indict Interior Minister Deri for tax fraud, not bribery

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced his official leaning to indict Shas party leader Arye Deri for multiple counts of tax fraud, subject to a pre-indictment hearing, but not the original more severe bribery charges.The Jerusalem Post first reported in November Mandelblit's move to likely indict Deri prior to the March 23 elections and that the charges would likely be reduced from bribery to tax fraud.police recommended indicting Interior Minister Deri in November 2018.In August 2019, former state attorney Shai Nitzan recommended indicting Deri for tax crimes, fraud, money-laundering and some unspecified obstruction crimes.The delay since then in reaching a decision has been highly unusual.Deri does not need to step down as interior minister until a final indictment decision which likely will not be until after elections and possibly even more than six months from now."After over five years of difficult investigation, I thank the Creator of the World for the decision to dismiss all the false accusations against me and I am convinced that at the hearing it will also be decided to close the case regarding tax offenses, after all the facts are presented to the attorney-general," tweeted Deri in response to the decision. "I intend to continue to focus on the roles of Interior Minister and concern for the weak who need assistance, especially during the coronavirus period and the preservation of the Jewish identity of the state."After a nearly three year probe, the
But times have not been normal. In August 2019, the country was in the midst of multiple rounds of elections which only led to forming a government this past May.By May 2020, the entire world was engulfed by the coronavirus crisis which has drained the Justice Ministry's ability to focus on other issues.And yet with all of those qualifications, Mandelblit in November recognized that Deri's case probably should have been decided sooner and hinted that it could be decided very soon, potentially in the coming weeks or month, which turned out to be less than two months later.He was also cognizant in November that a new round of elections may be around the corner and that it would be controversial to issue the Deri decision in the midst of a new election season. One source of delay which may be less known by the public is that the case itself has evolved substantially since the 2018 police recommendation.Most of the more serious bribery charges did not pan out under scrutiny, and it morphed into a less serious, though still criminal, tax fraud case.Aspects of the tax fraud case were only recently discovered in the middle of 2019 and this required bringing in new experts to the case to delve into it.