The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A-G likely to indict Interior Minister Deri for tax fraud, not bribery

Post first reported pre-election likely indictment.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 8, 2021 11:25
Aryeh Deri during Shas Conference on February 10th, 2019 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Aryeh Deri during Shas Conference on February 10th, 2019
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced his official leaning to indict Shas party leader Arye Deri for multiple counts of tax fraud, subject to a pre-indictment hearing, but not the original more severe bribery charges.
The Jerusalem Post first reported in November Mandelblit's move to likely indict Deri prior to the March 23 elections and that the charges would likely be reduced from bribery to tax fraud.
Deri does not need to step down as interior minister until a final indictment decision which likely will not be until after elections and possibly even more than six months from now.
"After over five years of difficult investigation, I thank the Creator of the World for the decision to dismiss all the false accusations against me and I am convinced that at the hearing it will also be decided to close the case regarding tax offenses, after all the facts are presented to the attorney-general," tweeted Deri in response to the decision. "I intend to continue to focus on the roles of Interior Minister and concern for the weak who need assistance, especially during the coronavirus period and the preservation of the Jewish identity of the state."
After a nearly three year probe, the police recommended indicting Interior Minister Deri in November 2018.
In August 2019, former state attorney Shai Nitzan recommended indicting Deri for tax crimes, fraud, money-laundering and some unspecified obstruction crimes.
The delay since then in reaching a decision has been highly unusual.
But times have not been normal. In August 2019, the country was in the midst of multiple rounds of elections which only led to forming a government this past May.
By May 2020, the entire world was engulfed by the coronavirus crisis which has drained the Justice Ministry’s ability to focus on other issues.
And yet with all of those qualifications, Mandelblit in November recognized that Deri’s case probably should have been decided sooner and hinted that it could be decided very soon, potentially in the coming weeks or month, which turned out to be less than two months later.
He was also cognizant in November that a new round of elections may be around the corner and that it would be controversial to issue the Deri decision in the midst of a new election season.  
One source of delay which may be less known by the public is that the case itself has evolved substantially since the 2018 police recommendation.
Most of the more serious bribery charges did not pan out under scrutiny, and it morphed into a less serious, though still criminal, tax fraud case.
Aspects of the tax fraud case were only recently discovered in the middle of 2019 and this required bringing in new experts to the case to delve into it.


Tags aryeh deri Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit tax
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by