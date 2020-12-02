'Gov't distributes Band-Aids instead of solutions' - activists

Protesters gathered early on Wednesday morning in Habima Square in Tel Aviv to hand out Band-aids to protest the lack of a state budget in Israel.Dressed as medical workers, and complete with face masks of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, activists from the Social Justice Centers of the Hashomer Hatzair movement are demanding that Netanyahu and Gantz work together to pass a state budget for 2021. head to elections. The Band-Aids are meant to show that the temporary, "quick-fix" solutions of the government are ineffective, and to indicate the need for a state budget immediately."The health care system is collapsing. The system already lacks NIS 16 billion to meet the OECD average," said Yizhar Carmon, of the Social Justice Centers. "The coronavirus crisis has revealed a dried-out system, with no hospital beds, with a shortage of nurses, doctors and respirators. "The death toll will soon reach 3,000, and the government distributes Band-Aids to us instead of real solutions such as a budget for the health system. We mustn't continue with the Band-Aids and the games - a budget is needed now. "The budget for 2020 has still not been passed and has a deadline of December 23. If no budget is passed by this date, the Knesset will automatically disperse and Israel will
Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Israel through the week. There were 1,182 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Tuesday the Health Ministry announced Wednesday morning, leading many to fear a new lockdown will be implemented. The Social Justice Centers have been very active over the past year as political instability and the coronavirus crisis have forced thousands of Israelis out of work and into financial difficulty. In August, protesters used tombstones bearing the names of closed businesses to illustrate the economic difficulty in which tens of thousands of Israelis have been living, and the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.Celia Jean contributed to this article.