Agriculture Ministry to amend dairy law to lower consumer prices

Agriculture Minister Oded Forer has announced an amendment to the country's dairy law, aimed at reducing the price of raw milk that will cause a price rise in regulated dairy products, the ministry announced via a press release on Thursday.

The proposed change to the law was also done in order allow for the production of an expanded range of dairy products, which comes as the government negotiates with dairy farmers. Forer said that he is seeking a reduction of 2.5% in the price of raw milk.

Amid the announcement Forer said that "I instructed the professional staff in my office to act to prevent the rise of dairy products and bring the bill for approval."

The bill proposed by Forer is based on a January 2021 agreement between the Agriculture and Finance Ministries, in conjunction with dairy farmers. The first amendment is expected to be presented tabled by Forer at the Knesset by next week.

Another amendment changing the target price calculation of raw milk will also be presented at a later date.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}