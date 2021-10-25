Air Force Drill 'Blue Flag' 2021 enters second week

The fifth bi-annual Blue Flag exercise entered its second week with thousands of troops and dozens of aircraft around the world taking part in Israel’s most advanced aerial drill ever held in the Jewish State.

An estimated 1,500 personnel, technical and administrative personnel from different air forces are taking part in the drill at the Ovda Air Force base north of Eilat.

Along with the dozens of Israeli aircraft taking part, some 40 aircraft from Germany (six Eurofighters), Italy (5 F-35 jets and 5 G550 planes), Britain (six Eurofighters), France (four Raphael jets), India (five Mirage jets), Greece (four F-16 jets), and the US (six F-16 CJ jets) are taking part.

The two-week drill which is taking place in the Negev desert out of Uvda Airbase marks the first time that a British fighter squadron has been deployed to Israel since the establishment of the State as well as the first time that India send a Mirage fighter squadron to Israel and the first time that France deploys a Rafael squadron to the Jewish State.

In addition, personnel from South Korea, Finland, Romania, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Croatia, and others have arrived to learn from the exercise without any active participation.

Israel Air Force drills with foreign forces in the ''Blue Drill'' exercise in October 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israeli platforms taking part in the drill include F-35 jets, F-15s, F-16s, G5500 aerial monitoring aircraft, Patriot battery, UAVs and Hofit and Tzufit aircraft. The IAF squadrons taking part include the 106th Spearhead squadron which is leading the exercise, 119th Bat squadron, the 115th Flying Dragon squadron, 140th Golden Eagle squadron, 116th Lions of the South squadron, and the 122th Nachson squadron.

Uvda airbase hosts squadrons training in the Negev Desert and has an advanced training center, which trains aircrew in numerous exercises. It is also the base of the 115th “Red” Squadron which plays the role of enemy aircraft in exercises and ground teams that operate enemy ground targets such as missile launchers and radars and infantry soldiers who act as the enemy during these training scenarios.

During the drill, forces are practicing aerial battle, as well as surface-to-air battle scenarios, advanced surface-to-air missiles combat outlines in enemy territory, and more.

The exercise focuses on “broadening and enhancing the operational capabilities of the participating forces,” with a focus on air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, as well as evading ground-based air defense systems “and various operational scenarios in enemy territory,” the army said.

With fighter jets, helicopters, unmanned aerial systems, a Patriot battery, and more, the “Red” Force simulate the enemy that has mobile weaponry that resembles real threats that pose strategic and tactical challenges during training scenarios.

This years’ drills will focus on the integration of fourth and fifth-generation aircraft, including the F-35 Adir aircraft in complex operational scenarios, the Israeli military said.

Israeli F-35i Adir aircraft are also flying as the “Red” team, posing a challenge to the other aircraft.

"This exercise is groundbreaking in terms of technology, quality of training, and the number of participating nations. It illustrates the partnership and strong bond between the nation's air forces and acts as a stepping-stone toward regional and international cooperation,” said Israel Air Force commander Amikam Norkin.

In addition to the aerial drills, there will be a conference at the Nevatime airbase for countries flying the F-35 including Italy, Norway, Netherlands, UK, US and Belgium. As part the conference, the Commander of the United Arab Emirates Air Force Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed al-Alawi will land in Israel for the first time as Norkin’s guest.

Following the signing of the Abraham Accords last year and the visit by a-Alawi, it’s believed that other regional countries will take part in future Blue Flag exercises.

With several countries taking part in the drill, aerial diplomacy provides the IAF with legitimacy to act against threats posed to the country, be it in Gaza or in Israel’s north.

Norkin, who took part in a symbolic flyover over Jerusalem alongside his German counterpart Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz last week said that the threats posed to Israel continue to increase and that the drill is a “stepping stone” towards cooperation with other countries in the region.

“We are living in a very complicated region, and the threats to the State of Israel from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran are only increasing," he said. "Holding an international exercise in this current reality, while continuing our public and covert operational activities on all fronts, is of utmost strategic importance and has an extensive impact over the Israeli Air Force, the IDF, and the State of Israel."

While the drill does not simulate any particular threat, the IAF is “constantly training to be ready for a wide range of emergency scenarios” and that the IAF is flying “in a joint coalition, wing to wing with partnering air forces,” Norkin said.