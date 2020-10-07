Angry mob try to lynch dog abuser after shocking videos go viral

Local police officers who were called to the scene were initially unable to reach the suspect, as a furious mob of hundreds of people demanded justice, with several individuals physically trying to enter the suspect's house, in what could have turned into a public lynching

The suspect, a 35-year-old, was eventually "smuggled" through a window by police officers who then arrested him and took him in for questioning.

The story broke out earlier on Tuesday, when videos taken by the suspect went viral after Dennis Charkov, an Israeli entertainer and internet celebrity, shared them on Facebook. Charkov's post quickly drew hundreds of comments - some expressing shock, others, anger.



In one video, the suspect is seen dragging a dog around after tying its legs and repeatedly beating its stomach. In another video, he's seen beating the same dog with a belt.

Upon his arrest, police officers were also able to rescue the dog, and later hand it over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel (SPCA.)

Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot thanked the police officers who first responded and reached the scene for their professional handling of the situation.

"I was shocked to see the horrific videos that recently circulated social media, and I would like to thank the Bat Yam police for a good job. We will do everything in our power to punish the culprit for his horrible offence," Brot said.



"The police condemns all forms of animal abuse and will hold the suspect accountable for his actions," a police statement read.