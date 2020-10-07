The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Angry mob try to lynch dog abuser after shocking videos go viral

Local police officers who were called to the scene were initially unable to reach the suspect.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 03:40
Hari, a one-and-a-half-year-old Korean Jindo dog wears a dog mask on a poor air quality day in Incheon, South Korea, March 15, 2019. Picture taken on March 15, 2019. (photo credit: HYUN YOUNG YI / REUTERS)
Hari, a one-and-a-half-year-old Korean Jindo dog wears a dog mask on a poor air quality day in Incheon, South Korea, March 15, 2019. Picture taken on March 15, 2019.
(photo credit: HYUN YOUNG YI / REUTERS)
 A mob of 200 people gathered on Tuesday night outside a private residence in Bat Yam belonging to a person suspected of abusing a dog, after revealing videos of him circulated social media an hour earlier.
Local police officers who were called to the scene were initially unable to reach the suspect, as a furious mob of hundreds of people demanded justice, with several individuals physically trying to enter the suspect's house, in what could have turned into a public lynching.  
 
The suspect, a 35-year-old, was eventually "smuggled" through a window by police officers who then arrested him and took him in for questioning.
The story broke out earlier on Tuesday, when videos taken by the suspect went viral after Dennis Charkov, an Israeli entertainer and internet celebrity, shared them on Facebook. Charkov's post quickly drew hundreds of comments - some expressing shock, others, anger.
In one video, the suspect is seen dragging a dog around after tying its legs and repeatedly beating its stomach. In another video, he's seen beating the same dog with a belt.

 
Upon his arrest, police officers were also able to rescue the dog, and later hand it over to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Israel (SPCA.) 
Bat Yam Mayor Tzvika Brot thanked the police officers who first responded and reached the scene for their professional handling of the situation. 
"I was shocked to see the horrific videos that recently circulated social media, and I would like to thank the Bat Yam police for a good job. We will do everything in our power to punish the culprit for his horrible offence," Brot said.  
"The police condemns all forms of animal abuse and will hold the suspect accountable for his actions," a police statement read. 
 


Tags social media in israel bat yam Viral video dogs animal abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine, October 7, 2020: Dangerous encounters By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by