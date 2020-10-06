A new report shows that

sexual abuse

of Israeli youth doubled between June and August in comparison to last year. The report was compiled by Elem –Youth in Distress, an Israeli NGO that works with at-risk youth.

The report also shows that homelessness among youth saw a 70% increase in comparison to last year, according to Ynet.



The report shows the massive impact of the

coronavirus

pandemic and ensuing lockdowns on a vulnerable population.