Apex Holdings, Virtuzone, slicks business arrangements with UAE

Apex Holdings and Virtuzone announced on Sunday evening a new joint service meant to offer Israeli companies help with everything they might need, from visas to kosher food, to arrange their business ventures in the UAE in light of the recently signed Abraham Accords. Apex Holdings operates Bay View Tower, the first commercial space in the UAE meant to serve Israeli businesses. Should the visiting Israelis need a Kosher snack after the three hours flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai, they can turn to Midtown Bagel Dubai, which Apex Holdings also operates. “We are excited to help the thousands of Israeli companies who are looking to create business operations in the UAE,” said Apex Holdings Executive Director and Co-Founder James Brenig. With a proven backtrack of registering more than 40,000 companies in the UAE, Virtuzone is "uniquely positioned to help Israeli companies," said its Co-Founder and Chairman Neil Petch. Petch had been living in the UAE for over 25 years. Before founding Virtuzone in 2009, he helped launch over 60 digital and print titles in Dubai, among them Time Out and Arabian Business. Virtuzone has a staff that, together, can communicate in over 30 languages and is able to offer aid with visas, trade licenses and branding. “We’ve created a dedicated team who understands Israeli business culture and will help support their move to the UAE," Petch said. "The best place to run your global business is the UAE," Petch said last year during an interview with Zeina Soufan on ‘Money Map’ on Dubai TV. He lauded the UAE as “the most efficient place” he knows of but warned that setting a company there also means "crossing the bridge" both legally and logistically. "We don't promise you we could do it in three hours," he explained, "we do things holistically."