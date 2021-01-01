The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Arab car attacked during protests over Ahuvia Sandak's death

On Wednesday, a security official told KAN 11 that the protests are crossing a violent line, that "police officers are afraid to leave the safety of their cars to manage the protests."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 1, 2021 12:08
Israeli border police officers guard during a protest following the death of Ahuvia Sandak last weel in a car crash during a police chase, at the entrance to Jerusalem, December 31, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli border police officers guard during a protest following the death of Ahuvia Sandak last weel in a car crash during a police chase, at the entrance to Jerusalem, December 31, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Protesters attacked an Arab civilian car that got caught in the disorder, as protests over police management that led to Ahuvia Sandak's death continued on Thursday evening and lasted deep into the night.
The protests launched at Chords Bridge at the entrance to Jerusalem, and continued on to various junctions before returning to their starting point.

Shortly after the protests dissipated in the entrance to the city, another was started at Bar Ilan Junction, blocking traffic through it.
Over the course of the night, rocks were hurled, eggs thrown and police officers were attacked.
Damage was caused to roads, trash cans were lit on fire and traffic was blocked. An officer, riding his motorbike on his way home from work, caught a hit from a passing protester.
This was in addition to the vandalizing of police cars, public buses, and civilian vehicles. Specifically, rocks, bottles and metal rods were thrown at a civilian vehicle driven by Arabs passing by the Bar Ilan Junction at a particularly violent point, as the car was trying to leave the junction.
Some 20 protesters were arrested by the end of the night.
On Wednesday, a security official told KAN 11 that the protests are crossing a violent line, that "police officers are afraid to leave the safety of their cars to manage the protests."
Sandak, a 19-year-old from the Hilltop Youth movement was killed last week after his vehicle flipped over while he was fleeing from police near Kokhav HaShahar in the West Bank.


