The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Palestinian tried to drown his wife days before trying to stab soldiers

A Palestinian had tried to drown his wife and poured acid on her face just days before attempting a stabbing attack against police.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2021 10:15
Attempted stabbing attack at Al Jib checkpoint, December 1, 2021 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Attempted stabbing attack at Al Jib checkpoint, December 1, 2021
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A Palestinian who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack earlier this month tried to drown his wife in the Dead Sea just days before the attempted attack.
The Palestinian, a resident of Ramallah in his 40's, arrived at the Al Jib checkpoint between Jerusalem and Givat Ze'ev on December 1 with the intention of carrying out a stabbing attack against police. While he was being checked by a Border Police officer, he exited his car and pulled out a knife. After the police officers drew their weapons, the Palestinian dropped the knife and was arrested.
Knife used in attempted stabbing attack at Al Jib checkpoint, December 1, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) Knife used in attempted stabbing attack at Al Jib checkpoint, December 1, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
An investigation into the attack found that the terrorist had tried just days beforehand to drown his wife in the Dead Sea, but was stopped by passersby. On their way back to Ramallah, the husband poured acid on his wife's face. The wife ran from the car and quickly washed her face with water given to her by someone nearby.
Israel Police announced on Thursday that they had completed their investigation and that an indictment on charges of attempting a terrorist attack and committing violence against his wife is expected to be filed later by the military prosecutor.


Tags Border Police domestic violence stabbing Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas recognizes the reality of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Travel ban leaves Diaspora Jews with broken hearts but unbroken bond - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Two-state solution still is Israel's only option - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Andrea Samuels

Growing up with Christmas as a Jew in the UK - opinion

 By ANDREA SAMUELS
Noy Peri

Here's how to run an influencers campaign - opinion

 By NOY PERI
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

10,000 year old infant female ‘Neve’ becomes oldest ever discovered

A skull and human bones
4

Former US Army generals urge Pentagon to prepare for potential civil war

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona speaks with a U.S. Capitol Police officer after supporters of President Donald Trump occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
5

United New York-Tel Aviv flight canceled just before takeoff

Breaking news

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by