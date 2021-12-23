Palestinian tried to drown his wife days before trying to stab soldiers

A Palestinian who attempted to carry out a stabbing attack earlier this month tried to drown his wife in the Dead Sea just days before the attempted attack.

The Palestinian, a resident of Ramallah in his 40's, arrived at the Al Jib checkpoint between Jerusalem and Givat Ze'ev on December 1 with the intention of carrying out a stabbing attack against police. While he was being checked by a Border Police officer, he exited his car and pulled out a knife. After the police officers drew their weapons, the Palestinian dropped the knife and was arrested.

Knife used in attempted stabbing attack at Al Jib checkpoint, December 1, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

An investigation into the attack found that the terrorist had tried just days beforehand to drown his wife in the Dead Sea, but was stopped by passersby. On their way back to Ramallah, the husband poured acid on his wife's face. The wife ran from the car and quickly washed her face with water given to her by someone nearby.

