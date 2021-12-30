From disease to dispute: Top 10 photos of 2021

The following were chosen by Jerusalem Post photographer Marc Israel Sellem as pictures of the year 2021. He says, “In every event, I always try to find the picture that will tell the story from a different angle.”

First Place: COVID coexistence

A haredi man receives a corona test from a Palestinian health worker. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Second Place: A lasting conflict

Despite the pandemic, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict endures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Third Place: Third time's the charm

A nurse prepares corona booster shots, which Israel was the first country to introduce. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Fourth Place: Woman power

A female soldier in the field. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Fifth place: Evyatar antagonism

A young man at the settlement of Evyatar looks out at a neighboring Palestinian village. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Sixth Place: A well-rounded image

The Israeli government: A new view. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Seventh Place: A watchful gaze

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett under watchful eyes at the annual Yitzhak Rabin memorial ceremony on Mt. Herzl. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Eighth place: God favors all

No matter what drum beat you favor, God favors all. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ninth Place: Two worlds, one country

The Israeli paradox. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Tenth Place: The Zionist mask

A statue of Theodore Herzl wears a face mask with the Israeli flag on the front (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)