From disease to dispute: Top 10 photos of 2021

Chief photographer for The Jerusalem Post, Marc Israel Sellem
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The following were chosen by Jerusalem Post photographer Marc Israel Sellem as pictures of the year 2021. He says, “In every event, I always try to find the picture that will tell the story from a different angle.”
First Place: COVID coexistence
A haredi man receives a corona test from a Palestinian health worker. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Second Place: A lasting conflict
Despite the pandemic, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict endures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Third Place: Third time's the charm
A nurse prepares corona booster shots, which Israel was the first country to introduce. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Fourth Place: Woman power
A female soldier in the field. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Fifth place: Evyatar antagonism
A young man at the settlement of Evyatar looks out at a neighboring Palestinian village. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Sixth Place: A well-rounded image
The Israeli government: A new view. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Seventh Place: A watchful gaze
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett under watchful eyes at the annual Yitzhak Rabin memorial ceremony on Mt. Herzl. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Eighth place: God favors all
No matter what drum beat you favor, God favors all. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ninth Place: Two worlds, one country
The Israeli paradox. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tenth Place: The Zionist mask
A statue of Theodore Herzl wears a face mask with the Israeli flag on the front (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
