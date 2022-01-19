Friendship Foundation provides 26,500 families with heating this Winter

The Friendship Foundation of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) announced Tuesday that they will be providing home heating equipment and donating money to pay for electric bills.

Among the charity provided by the Friendship Foundation is a NIS 12.7 million endowment for personal energy bills and infrastructure: NIS 10.7 million of which will go into heating assistance for elderly and needy families through social services departments in local authorities, along with NIS 660,000 for the purchase of heating equipment and more for the procurement of radiators and blankets.

600,000 donors to the IFCJ made the Friendship Foundation’s latest project possible, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage Israel and compounds the significant difficulties the elderly must endure in Israel, such as income insecurity and poor health.

In January 2021, a Friendship Foundation study found that every sixth senior in Israel gives up some need to fund electricity costs in winter. About 175,000 of senior citizens reported forgoing other needs in order to meet electricity costs during harsh winters, while over 153,000 elderly people in Israel give up heating their homes in the winter due to their condition Economic and about 40% of homecoming are forced to do so often. In addition, there has been a drastic increase in the number of families applying to the welfare departments and aid organizations for help.

“Our oven burned down and our gas was cut off, I have no clothes for the winter and I can not afford Buy even boots,” said Eden and Israel, parents of three children who received assistance. “We're constantly busy just trying to survive.”

Founded by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, Friendship Foundation is the largest social aid organization in the country. The foundation, which operates through its collaboration with the IFCJ, has so far mobilized over NIS 5 billion to carry out various projects in the areas of poverty , welfare, immigration and other social issues.

Yael Eckstein, President of the Friendship Foundation, said “the prolongation of the corona crisis and the increase in heating expenses in winter produces for many in the public a real economic crisis. The reality in which every senior in the country Israel gives up some basic need to finance home heating in the winter is difficult to contain.”