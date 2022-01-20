The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

US: Israel must refrain from Palestinian demolitions like in Sheikh Jarrah

Members of the UNSC condemned the demolition of two homes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 04:49
Palestinians with gas cylinders stand on a rooftop of a house being evacuated by Israeli special forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. January 17, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Palestinians with gas cylinders stand on a rooftop of a house being evacuated by Israeli special forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. January 17, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel must halt its demolition of Palestinian homes, the United States and other members of the UN Security Council declared after Israel razed two homes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah early Wednesday morning.
"To make progress, both Israel and the Palestinian Authority must refrain from unilateral steps that exacerbate tensions and undercut efforts to advance a negotiated two-state solution," the US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.
This includes "demolitions, and evictions – like what we saw in Sheikh Jarrah," she told the UNSC at its monthly meeting in New York on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Other council members took a harsher tone.
Ireland's Ambassador to the UN Geraldine Byrne Nason said that what happened in Sheikh Jarrah was "part of an ongoing pattern of demolitions, evictions and settlement expansion across the West Bank including east Jerusalem, which continues apace. 
A MEETING of the UN Security Council earlier this year. (credit: JOHN MINCHILLO/REUTERS) A MEETING of the UN Security Council earlier this year. (credit: JOHN MINCHILLO/REUTERS)
"These actions have severe humanitarian consequences. And, this incident, in particular, threatens the fragile status quo in Jerusalem and risks increasing violence," she said.
"International Humanitarian Law, and in particular, the Fourth Geneva Convention, prohibits the unnecessary destruction of private property. 
"Once again, we call on Israel, as the occupying power, to fulfil its obligations towards this community and to cease its harmful practice of evictions and demolitions of Palestinian property," Nason said.
Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt who chaired the meeting said, "Last night, another Palestinian family was evicted from their home in east Jerusalem. This must stop!."
The United Kingdom, Mexico and Russia were among the members that spoke out about the issue. After the meeting the two European Union members of the UNSC issued a statement against the demolitions. They were joined by former UNSC member Estonia.
At issue is a property dispute between the Jerusalem Municipality and the Sulhia family, whose ownership to the property is contested and has not been upheld by the courts. The Jerusalem Municipality also holds that the two homes on the property were illegally built. 
The legal battle dates back to the late 1990s, but the family's hold on the property became more difficult in 2017, when the city expropriated the land for public use. It plans to build a school there for Arab children with disabilities.
The eviction and demolition of the two Sulhia family homes took place during an appeal by the family to the Jerusalem District Court.
The Palestinians and the international community view the demolition as part of the larger narrative of Israeli evictions of illegal Palestinian homes in favor of public projects or Jewish homes.
Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan said defended the demolitions. 
"We are talking about a family that stole public lands for their own private use, while these lands have been earmarked for the building of a school for children with special needs," Erdan told the UNSC. 
"This is a municipal issue that has gone through all of the respected channels of the independent Israeli legal system, yet nevertheless the Palestinians use this issue – and this institution’s Pavlovian anti-Israel response – for their own political gains," he added.


Tags United Nations demolition Sheikh Jarrah Palestinian UNSC
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel Police must be investigated for using NSO's Pegasus - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

An appeal to Mandelblit - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Sarah Kass

Don't let Elizabeth Holmes make bad blood for entrepreneurs

 By SARAH KASS
Gil Troy

Open letter to Officer N., the 'friendly' firer - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

BDS is a colonialist movement - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by