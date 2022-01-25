The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

IDF, Israel Police foil NIS 3 million weapons smuggling

Four illegal arms dealers from east Jerusalem were caught with 53 illegal weapons in their possession.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 25, 2022 16:16
The stolen weapons captured by IDF and Israel Police forces (ISRAEL POLICE)

An attempted smuggling of weapons worth up to NIS 3 million has been foiled by IDF and Israel Police forces near Beit She’an on Tuesday.

Four illegal arms dealers from east Jerusalem were caught by Israel Police officers and the IDF soldiers with 53 illegal weapons in their possession.

The 53 weapons included 39 pistols, 10 AK-47 assault rifles and four M-16 rifles.

The four suspects, three men and a woman in their 40s, attempted to escape in three different cars but were all captured following a car chase by police.

The capture represents a significant step in Israel Police's attempts to put a stop to the continuing violence plaguing  the Arab sector in Israel. Stolen IDF weapons are the main weapons used in shooting incidents in the last year.

In 2021, 464 out of 675 shooting incidents were carried out with stolen weaponry.

The stolen weapons captured by IDF and Israel Police on January 25, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) The stolen weapons captured by IDF and Israel Police on January 25, 2022 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

According to GunPolicy.org, in 2017, there were an estimated 267,000 illegal weapons in Israel. By 2020 that number nearly doubled, with a Knesset estimate reporting some 400,000 illegal weapons circulating around the country.

In December, security personnel thwarted an attempt to steal weapons from the IDF's Keren base in the Golan Heights. A month prior, IDF forces captured a suspect attempting to smuggle 15 weapons from Jordan into Israel.



Tags Israel IDF Israel Police crime Smuggling illegal weapons weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.
4

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
5

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by