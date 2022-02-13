Only multi-story buildings in Sderot will have their bomb-shelter windows replaced, not private homes within seven kilometers of the Gaza Strip due to operational and budgetary considerations.

The project, which will cost an estimated NIS 57 million, follows a military intelligence report following Operation Guardian of the Walls that found terror groups in the coastal enclave are in possession of rockets with new capabilities.

While the IDF’s Homefront Command had initially recommended that windows in bomb shelters in all communities within seven kilometers of the Gaza Strip, the Defense Ministry decided that the work will only be done on residential buildings that have more than three floors.

Though the steel shutters of many bomb shelter windows are only 16mm thick as regulations do not demand more, the standard bomb shelter window shutters are a standard 24mm thick.

The new regulations require the shutters to be 32mm thick.

Damage to a house in the Israeli city of Sderot which was hit by rockets fired by Hamas militants in Gaza, into Israel. May 15, 2021. (credit: AVI ROCCAH/FLASH90)

The Jerusalem Post was told that the decision to only refit the windows in apartment buildings in Sderot was made following operational considerations “that cannot be specified.” The source explained, nevertheless, that this was something was has not been done for a long time and that the Defense Ministry was investing millions of shekels into the project.

In September the Post was told that there are some 17,000 bomb shelters within 7km of the Gaza Strip, and of those, an estimated 8,000 windows will need to be replaced at a cost of NIS 60million.

Had all the 17,000 been replaced, it would have cost an estimated NIS 119 million.

Civilian companies that make the windows have been given the new regulation and have met with officers from the Homefront Command so that they can replace the windows properly should they be approached by individuals who chose to do fund the work on their own.

It’s estimated that one window would cost between NIS 5,000-7,000.

The recommendation was made following a secondary investigation into the death of six-year-old Ido Avigail, who was killed when a piece of shrapnel penetrated the window of the bomb shelter where he and his family were sheltering from a rocket attack during the 11 days of fighting in May.

Avigail was killed on May 12 during a barrage of rockets targeting Sderot and border communities as well as the Tel Aviv area. He was one of 12 Israeli civilians killed by rocket fire, one soldier was killed by an anti-tank guided missile.

Then IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said at the time the incident was the result of an “incredibly rare” convergence of events.

“It was a piece of the rocket that came in at a very specific angle, at a very specific speed and at a very specific point,” he said, adding that the window plating had been constructed properly.

Following the conflict, when Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 4,000 rockets and mortars, the IDF recognized that despite the Iron Dome missile defense system, rocket barrages are an area of weakness for the military.

The IDF said at the time that it was the first decision to have been made retroactively and was done “in order to ensure the safety of the citizens of Israel in accordance with the threats posed.”

Adele Raemer, who lives in Kibbutz Nirim which was one of the communities that would have had their windows replaced, told The Post that unless this is only the first stage of upgrading windows in the area, residents will begin to put pressure on lawmakers.

Raemer explained that when the government first started building bomb shelters, they began with homes right along the border before widening it to communities further from the Strip.

“I’m trying to stay calm, and that this is only the first stage,” she said. “I realize that high-rise buildings in Sderot are more insight of Gaza and would be more sensitive and susceptible to rocket fire…that’s what I’m hoping.”

If not, she said, “we won’t be quiet…we will wake up our citizen groups and start putting pressure on this decision because we are on the frontline and we deserve to be protected.”

Sources in the defense ministry explained that the decision that was taken was also based on financial constraints, and that currently only buildings in Sderot would have their windows refitted.

“Of course it’s because of the money,” Raemer said.

She told The Post that this situation reminded her of a visit by MK (Labor) Nachman Shai who said that her bomb shelter would keep her safe from the weapons the groups in the Strip had at the time.

“They keep developing, they aren’t staying still. And here we are, we see that there is a defect in the windows, the most vulnerable part of the bomb shelter. I expect my country to keep me safe,” she said.

While she feels safe in her bomb shelter, Raemer said that she is nervous when “rockets are exploding around me. But in each round, the amount of rocket fire rises exponentially.”

People ask me why do I stay here, and I say where should I go? How much can you run? This is our home. If everyone in the frontline leaves, then the frontline just moves, closer to Tel Aviv,” she said, adding that “we are here and we aren’t going anywhere. We are important and we deserve to be protected and live here safely.”

Since 2006, the government has invested some NIS 1.7 billion ($485 million) in protective facilities in southern Israel around the Gaza Strip where some 46,000 residents live, spending an estimated NIS 37,000 ($10,600) per resident.

In January the Defense Ministry announced that it would build new shelters for about 30 daycares in Sderot and communities in the Gaza envelope.

Troops from the Homefront Command and the Engineering and Construction Division have mapped daycares in the communities agreed upon and the work will begin “in the near future in cooperation with authorities,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The project to build the shelters in southern Israel is the first since 2017.