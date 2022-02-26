Tel Aviv City Hall lights up yellow and blue in solidarity with Ukraine

Tel Aviv City Hall lit up blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in support of the country as Russian forces invade in an all-out war in Eastern Europe, according to images circulated on social media on Friday.

Scores of demonstrators have gathered in the city and around the world to protest against Russia's unprovoked war against its neighbor.

Other landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the Allianz Arena in Munich, and the Sarajevo City Hall also lit up in the colors of Ukraine's flag to express solidarity.

The Israeli government has trodden carefully in its diplomatic response to the crisis, voicing support for Ukraine's sovereignty and calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict but falling short of mentioning Russia specifically.

Israel has, however, offered humanitarian aid to Ukraine.