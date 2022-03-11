Family of soldier killed on Gaza border looking for surrogate mother

The sister of an IDF soldier who was shot and killed by a terrorist at short-range on the Gaza Strip border, St.-Sgt. Barel Hadaria Shmueli, posted a message on her Instagram account on Thursday night, asking for a woman who would be willing to raise a child from her brother's sperm.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hila Rahimi (@hilarahimi)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"We are looking for the one who will join our family, give birth and raise a child of our Barel," wrote his sister Hila, and even asked her followers to share the post.

Barel's parents have recently been struggling through the media over a request to use his sperm in order to produce "continuity."

The law in Israel does yet not allow the use of the seed of a dead person for the parents if they request it, though a bill to do so was passed in the Knesset.

A bill that would allow bereaved parents of soldiers to use the sperm of their dead children passed a preliminary reading in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation last week, giving hope to parents fighting to become grandparents. The proposed bill, known as the continuity bill, was approved by a consensus of 52 in favor.

Shmueli was shot and killed on the Gaza border in August by a Palestinian gunman during a riot along the border. An IDF investigation found that the decision to keep troops along the border fence wall despite violent rioters being in close proximity was a professional error that led to his death.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.