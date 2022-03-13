Lauder Employment Center locating jobs for Russian, Ukrainian immigrants

Supported by Jewish National Fund-USA, the Lauder Employment Center in the Negev is preparing for an increase in absorption and employment for hundreds of immigrants expected to arrive from Russia, Ukraine, and other countries.

“The expected immigration to Israel will serve as a dramatic boost for Zionism, the Negev, and the Galilee, and we are here to support and assist,” said Ronald Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress.

An emergency meeting was held this past weekend at the center’s headquarters in Beersheba, which was chaired by Avi Balshnikov, the Lauder Employment Center Chairman, Tali Tzur, Jewish National Fund-USA’s Chief of Staff in Israel, and other parties involved in employment and absorption in South.

During the meeting, it was decided to prepare relevant materials for marketing, joint fundraising efforts, and a collective reaching out to all employers in the region.

Ronald Lauder established the Lauder Center for Employment in the Negev. He also serves as President of the World Jewish Congress and Chair-Emeritus of Jewish National Fund-USA.

His vision and belief are that the future of Israel and its prosperity are in the Galilee and Negev regions.

He has instructed the center and its staff in Israel to integrate the new arrivals and assist with giving them tools, knowledge, and resources through training and finding jobs for men and women, young and old.

“The State of Israel and Zionism are about to receive an important booster, and we are here as always to support and assist,” said Lauder.