TikTok Terror: Police arrest east Jerusalem resident for video threat

Israel Police arrested an 18-year-old resident of east Jerusalem on Monday after he posted a video on TikTok where he seemingly threatened to carry out a terrorist attack.

The video showed the boy wrapped in a Hamas flag with the text "how beautiful is it to pray and then to go out and fight for your land and be a martyr."

TikTok video showing an east Jerusalem resident wrapped in a Hamas flag (Credit: Israel Police)

The central unit of the Jerusalem district of Israel Police opened an investigation after the video was posted, leading to the arrest of the boy. His arrest was extended on Monday.

"The Jerusalem district is constantly operating throughout the internet to locate and handle suspects in the commission of acts of terrorism, threats, violence and incitement," said Israel Police on Tuesday. "We will continue to fight with determination against terrorism and threats to commit acts of terrorism, throughout the social network and everywhere else."