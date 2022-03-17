IDF, Police thwart large-scale smuggling attempt

The IDF and Israel Police thwarted the smuggling of 37 weapons and drugs worth an estimated NIS 2.5 million in the Arava region of southern Israel.

During the operation, which took place last Friday morning, military observers identified an attempt to smuggle weapons from Jordan in the area of the Yoav Regional Brigade (80th Division). Troops from the 80th Division, Caracal battalion and the police rushed to the spot, deployed roadblocks in the area, and following a chase stopped a vehicle at the Arava junction.

In the car were two Bedouin men aged 25 years old and following extensive searches, security forces found 34 pistols, a sniper rifle, two Kalashnikov assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition of various types, and a number of drug packages with 16,000 ecstasy tablets valued at about NIS 800,000.

The police believe that the weapons were set to be delivered to Palestinians in the area of Hebron in the West Bank.

The suspects, weapons, ammunition, and drugs were transferred for further investigation by the Israel Police. The suspects will be brought to court on Friday.

IDF soldiers are seen with seized illegal drugs in the Negev in Israel's South. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“This catch is another success of combining the Israeli Police and the IDF forces in preventing the smuggling of illegal weapons and ammunition from the borders and which according to the suspicion may reach terror and criminal elements,” the Police said in a statement.

Last year the IDF along with the Israel Police launched the Magen HaNegev program to crack down on lawlessness and drug and weapons smuggling in the country’s south.

According to the military and the police, while crime such as weapons and drug smuggling has been rampant in the Negev for decades, they have only recently begun to view it as a risk to national security due in part to the surge in violence committed during smuggling attempts and weapons thefts from IDF bases.

At the beginning of the year, security agencies carried out what they described as a “significant” operation, and destroyed 40 greenhouses that had been found in IDF firing zones and hundreds of related infrastructure needed to grow marijuana.

The Jerusalem Post learned that over the course of 2021-2022, over 2,000 active greenhouses were destroyed by security services. In 2021 alone over 1200 active greenhouses were destroyed. Sources explained that many more inactive greenhouses and related equipment were also destroyed or seized by security forces.