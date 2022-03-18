Two police dolls with swastikas hung in Beit Shemesh

Police forces arrived in the city to remove the puppets, followed by about 200 people who gathered around the policemen, threw stones and eggs at them and blocked the roads on the spot. The rioters were dispersed using crowd-control measures. A doll in the image of the mayor of Jerusalem was hung in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in protest of the light rail.

Two dolls in the shape of policemen, with swastikas painted on them, were hung last night (Thursday) in Beit Shemesh. Police forces arrived to remove them and a riot with some 200 people broke out.

The dolls were hung on Jordan River Street in the city. Police forces arrived at the scene followed by hundreds of people gathered around them, throwing stones and eggs at them and blocking the roads at the scene. The police used crowd-control measures to stop the riot and allow the roads to open.

In Jerusalem, a doll in the image of Mayor Moshe Leon was documented hanging in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, apparently in protest of the light rail.

Israel Police face protesters fighting against the construction of the light rail in Jerusalem, January 25, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Earlier today, a mass brawl occurred in Modi'in Illit. Documents from the incident show the police arrested the rioters by force, but according to the police, "this is partial documentation, which does not show the full event shortly before."

Police said they were called to the scene after dozens of protesters disrupted traffic. "Some of them blocked a police car, laid down on the road, threw objects at it, jumped on it and tried to take operational equipment out of it," they added. Following the violent gathering, three suspects were arrested after they allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted police officers, lightly injuring one of them.