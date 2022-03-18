The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Two police dolls with swastikas hung in Beit Shemesh

Another doll in the image of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon was hung in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in protest of the light rail.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 06:21
The southern entrance to Beit Shemesh (photo credit: REVAH HAFAKOT/WIKIPEDIA)
The southern entrance to Beit Shemesh
(photo credit: REVAH HAFAKOT/WIKIPEDIA)

Police forces arrived in the city to remove the puppets, followed by about 200 people who gathered around the policemen, threw stones and eggs at them and blocked the roads on the spot. The rioters were dispersed using crowd-control measures. A doll in the image of the mayor of Jerusalem was hung in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in protest of the light rail.

Two dolls in the shape of policemen, with swastikas painted on them, were hung last night (Thursday) in Beit Shemesh. Police forces arrived to remove them and a riot with some 200 people broke out.

The dolls were hung on Jordan River Street in the city. Police forces arrived at the scene followed by hundreds of people gathered around them, throwing stones and eggs at them and blocking the roads at the scene. The police used crowd-control measures to stop the riot and allow the roads to open.

In Jerusalem, a doll in the image of Mayor Moshe Leon was documented hanging in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, apparently in protest of the light rail.

Israel Police face protesters fighting against the construction of the light rail in Jerusalem, January 25, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Israel Police face protesters fighting against the construction of the light rail in Jerusalem, January 25, 2021. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Earlier today, a mass brawl occurred in Modi'in Illit. Documents from the incident show the police arrested the rioters by force, but according to the police, "this is partial documentation, which does not show the full event shortly before."

Police said they were called to the scene after dozens of protesters disrupted traffic. "Some of them blocked a police car, laid down on the road, threw objects at it, jumped on it and tried to take operational equipment out of it," they added. Following the violent gathering, three suspects were arrested after they allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted police officers, lightly injuring one of them.



Tags Israel Police protests beit shemesh israeli news israeli police
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by