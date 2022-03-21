The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Nearly half of all racism complaints in Israel filed by Arabs, Ethiopians

A recent survey found 94% of Arab-Israelis have experienced racist labeling.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 21, 2022 08:59
Ethiopian-Israelis and supporters take part in a protest against police violence and discrimination following the death of 19-year-old Ethiopian, Solomon Tekah who was shot and killed in Kiryat Haim by an off-duty police officer, in Tel Aviv, July 8, 2019 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Ethiopian-Israelis and supporters take part in a protest against police violence and discrimination following the death of 19-year-old Ethiopian, Solomon Tekah who was shot and killed in Kiryat Haim by an off-duty police officer, in Tel Aviv, July 8, 2019
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Nearly half of all the racism complaints filed to the Israeli Justice Ministry in 2021 were filed by Ethiopians (24%) and Arabs (24%), according to a report by the ministry published as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

In total, 458 racism complaints were filed to the ministry. 10% of the complaints were filed by Haredim, 7% by Jews without a specific classification, 6% by Israelis from the former USSR and 4% by Mizrahi Jews, according to Maariv.

23% of the complaints concerned discrimination in the provision of services, 11% concerned discrimination in employment, 10% concerned racist expressions in the public arena, 9% concerned racist or stereotypical publications, 7% concerned racist statements made by civil servants, another 7% concerned the police, 4% concerned education and 3% concerned crimes with a racist motive.

"The unit works resolutely against all forms of racism that occur in public institutions," said Aweke Zena, the head of the Anti-Racism Unit at the Justice Ministry. "Along with handling preventive complaints, the unit implements lateral moves to combat racism, such as the move to combat racism that the Education Ministry is currently leading."

A survey conducted recently by the Racism Crisis Center found that 94% of Arab-Israelis have experienced racist labeling, according to Maariv. The center was founded by the Coalition against Racism in Israel and the Israel Religious Action Center of the Reform Movement.

Israeli Rabbis from different movements protest in Abu Ghosh after anti-Arab graffiti was sprayed painted during the night on walls in the city on June 18, 2013. (credit: FLASH90) Israeli Rabbis from different movements protest in Abu Ghosh after anti-Arab graffiti was sprayed painted during the night on walls in the city on June 18, 2013. (credit: FLASH90)

The survey found that the most discrimination faced by Arab-Israelis is experienced in airports (41%), followed by academic institutions (26%), workplaces (11%) and malls and shopping centers (8%).

71% of Arab-Israelis believe that racial profiling is used against them. 65% of respondents have been asked to provide identification, 59% underwent a security check and 58% we asked to answer unusual questions. 75% of respondents said they felt humiliated and disrespected, 73% said they felt it hurt their personal security and 67% refrained from applying for jobs because of it.

"Even before the survey, we were aware of its existence in the field, but not of its scope and depth. This should concern everyone," said Samah Darwish, the director of the Racism Crisis Center, according to Maariv.



Tags racism Arab Israeli Ethiopian-Israeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by