Nearly half of all the racism complaints filed to the Israeli Justice Ministry in 2021 were filed by Ethiopians (24%) and Arabs (24%), according to a report by the ministry published as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

In total, 458 racism complaints were filed to the ministry. 10% of the complaints were filed by Haredim, 7% by Jews without a specific classification, 6% by Israelis from the former USSR and 4% by Mizrahi Jews, according to Maariv.

23% of the complaints concerned discrimination in the provision of services, 11% concerned discrimination in employment, 10% concerned racist expressions in the public arena, 9% concerned racist or stereotypical publications, 7% concerned racist statements made by civil servants, another 7% concerned the police, 4% concerned education and 3% concerned crimes with a racist motive.

"The unit works resolutely against all forms of racism that occur in public institutions," said Aweke Zena, the head of the Anti-Racism Unit at the Justice Ministry. "Along with handling preventive complaints, the unit implements lateral moves to combat racism, such as the move to combat racism that the Education Ministry is currently leading."

A survey conducted recently by the Racism Crisis Center found that 94% of Arab-Israelis have experienced racist labeling, according to Maariv. The center was founded by the Coalition against Racism in Israel and the Israel Religious Action Center of the Reform Movement.

The survey found that the most discrimination faced by Arab-Israelis is experienced in airports (41%), followed by academic institutions (26%), workplaces (11%) and malls and shopping centers (8%).

71% of Arab-Israelis believe that racial profiling is used against them. 65% of respondents have been asked to provide identification, 59% underwent a security check and 58% we asked to answer unusual questions. 75% of respondents said they felt humiliated and disrespected, 73% said they felt it hurt their personal security and 67% refrained from applying for jobs because of it.

"Even before the survey, we were aware of its existence in the field, but not of its scope and depth. This should concern everyone," said Samah Darwish, the director of the Racism Crisis Center, according to Maariv.