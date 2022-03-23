Unseasonable weather continues with late March snow

Unseasonably cold weather continued to hit Israel on Wednesday, with snow reported in hilly and mountainous areas as far south as the Gush Etzion bloc.

Snow was spotted on Mount Meron, in Kibbutz Ein Zivan, Safed and the Gush Etzion bloc. According to the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS), rain accompanied by isolated thunderstorms is expected in northern Israel, with isolated rain showers in the center of the country.



וואוו זה מפתיע: שלג יורד כעת בצפון חברון. דיווחים על שלג קל שיורד כעת גם בשכונות הגבוהות בירושלים. pic.twitter.com/n9I5xtLn4w — מזג אוויר ⛈☔☃️ Weather (@MezgAvirIL) March 23, 2022

There is a possibility of flash floods in the northern Judean Desert until the afternoon.

On Wednesday night, isolated rain showers will continue in northern Israel and along the coast, with snowfall expected in mountainous areas in northern Israel.

In Jerusalem, the low temperature on Wednesday is forecast to be 37F (3C) and the high is expected to be 46F (8C).

Snow falls on Mount Meron, March 23, 2022. (Credit: Guy Zoharoni/Nature and Parks Authority)

In Tel Aviv, the low temperature on Wednesday is forecast to be 45F (7C) and the high is expected to be 63F (17C).

In Katzrin in the Golan, the low temperature on Wednesday is forecast to be 37F (3C) and the high is expected to be 46F (8C).

In Eilat, the low temperature on Wednesday is forecast to be 52F (11C) and the high is expected to be 68F (20C).

Rainy weather is also expected in northern and central Israel on Thursday, with snow once again expected in mountainous areas in northern Israel. Snow may fall in mountainous areas in central Israel as well during the morning. Flash floods may occur in southern Israel and along the coast. Strong winds are expected as well.

In Jerusalem, the low temperature on Thursday is forecast to be 39F (4C) and the high is expected to be 45F (7C).

In Tel Aviv, the low temperature on Thursday is forecast to be 50F (10C) and the high is expected to be 59F (15C).

In Katzrin in the Golan, the low temperature on Thursday is forecast to be 43F (6C) and the high is expected to be 50F (10C).

In Eilat, the low temperature on Thursday is forecast to be 54F (12C) and the high is expected to be 70F (21C).

Earlier in March, northern Israel, Jerusalem and parts of the West Bank were blanketed in white, as many schools in Israel celebrated before Purim with costume day. The Jerusalem snowfall that day was the first March snowfall in the city since 2003.