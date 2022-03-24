Olim on four: The pets joining Ukrainian Jews in making Aliyah

Some 40 Ukrainian refugees were aided with documentation and food for pets they have brought along with them from the Ukrainian warzone, the Aliyah and Integration Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry reported that some 40 pets, including dogs, cats and hamsters, made Aliyah along with their Ukrainian owners since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

As an act of goodwill, the ministry's staff ensured the "olim on all fours" have quality food and the proper documentation for their Aliyah, waiting for the olim at Ben Gurion Airport.

"My children lost everything - their friends, their school, their life," Daria Polishuk, a Jewish-Ukrainian mother of two said. "All they have left is their mother, their dog and the hamsters."

Ukrainian refugees waiting with their pets at Ben Gurion Airport (credit: ALIYAH AND INTEGRATION MINISTRY)

"At the airport in Moldova, an employee handing out tickets told us we cannot bring our hamsters aboard the plane," Polishuk said. "I asked her, why can I bring my dog and not my hamsters?"

"In the end, we convinced her to allow us to bring them on the plane. The hamsters are my children's. If they lose them, it will be incredibly hard," she added.

Polishuk, the mother of a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old son, had to leave her husband behind in Ukraine, where he is among those fighting Russian forces.