International Noble Dina naval drill ends near Cyprus

US, Israeli, French, Cypriot and Greek naval forces completed the Noble Dina naval drill in the Mediterranean Sea southwest of Cyprus on Thursday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The drill opened with professional meetings between ship commanders in order to strengthen the connection and mutual understanding between the fleets.

Nobel Dina drill, led by the Israeli Navy and other military bodies, March 24, 2022 (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The participating forces conducted a number of exercises including naval defense, dealing with a submarine threat, search and rescue, medical responses at sea, dealing with naval and aerial threats and combined naval and air force training against submarines.

The drill contributed to the strengthening of ties and collaboration between the fleets and to the sharing of professional knowledge.

The Israeli Navy's INS Hanit (a Sa'ar 5-class corvette), INS Kidon (a Sa'ar 4.5-class vessel), INS Romah ships and the INS Tanin submarine took part in the drill.