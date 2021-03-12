The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel, France, Greece, Cyprus come together for naval military exercise

The drills were part of the annual trilateral Noble Dina exercise and included naval vessels and helicopters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 12, 2021 09:01
The joint international naval military drill Noble Dina, led by the Israel Navy, March 12, 2021. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
In an effort to strengthen its control over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, the Israel Navy held joint maneuvers this week with Greece, Cyprus and France practicing anti-submarine warfare and search-and-rescue operations.
The drills were part of the annual trilateral Noble Dina exercise and included naval vessels and helicopters. The Israeli Navy participated with Sa’ar 4.5-class missile frigates equipped with anti-submarine systems as well as Dolphin 2-class submarines.
Naval vessels from the Noble Dina joint military drill between Israel, Greece, Cyprus and France, March 12, 2021. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Naval vessels from the Noble Dina joint military drill between Israel, Greece, Cyprus and France, March 12, 2021. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Naval vessels participating in the Noble Dina military drill between Israel, France, Cyprus and Greece, March 12, 2021. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Naval vessels participating in the Noble Dina military drill between Israel, France, Cyprus and Greece, March 12, 2021. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Greek Navy stated that the main objectives of the exercise was focused on addressing modern challenges and threats in the marine environment and promoting the level of cooperation and mutual understanding of the three navies.
The drill took place in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Cretan Sea in the southern part of the Aegean Sea. According to the IDF, while most of the exercise dealt with underwater warfare, other scenarios such rescue situations while at sea and air defense were also practiced.
While Israel’s Navy is relatively small compared to other IDF corps, it has a significant amount of territory to protect since the expansion of the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) from 40 miles to 150 miles four years ago.
A submarine in the annual Noble Dina naval exercise for 2021, coordinated between Israel, Greece, Cyprus and France, March 12, 2021. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)A submarine in the annual Noble Dina naval exercise for 2021, coordinated between Israel, Greece, Cyprus and France, March 12, 2021. (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel regularly participates in military exercises with the United States and Greece. It was the first time that France participated in the naval drill, which comes amid increased tension in the Mediterranean over concern of possible economic terrorism following the oil spill in late February which Israeli officials have linked to Iran.
“These drills are of utmost importance to strengthen the Israeli Navy’s relations with foreign navies of shared interests,” explained Rear Admiral Eyal Harel, head of Naval Operations.


Tags IDF France greece cyprus Navy Drill Military Submarine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel in danger by a lack of budget

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Netanyahu is sounding the alarm once again

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's anti-Iran campaign is Israel's greatest failure - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

My Word: Herbert Haberberg’s story and Jewish history

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Israel Elections: Voters are weary, not stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by