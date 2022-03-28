When Elovitch linked himself to Netanyahu via Filber - analysis

Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be convicted or acquitted based on one story, but Monday saw a rare moment when Shlomo Filber testified about an instance in which all of the dots in the alleged media bribery Case 4000 Bezeq-Walla Affair were connected.

Filber finally testified about a moment where he was discussing Bezeq regulatory issues with Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch, and Elovitch injected some Walla media issues.

At that moment, Elovitch said that Netanyahu had asked him to put the story about Israeli-Arabs “rushing to the polls” at a key moment in the 2015 election as the top story on the Walla website for an extended period.

When this occurred, Elovitch made it pretty clear to Filber that he and Netanyahu were helping each other in a quid pro quo fashion on both the media and regulatory tracks.

Why is this so significant?

Israeli businessman, Shaul Elovitch arrives for a court hearing in the trial against former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the District Court in Jerusalem on March 9, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Part of what has been so difficult for the prosecution in making their case is that – if you presume Netanyahu is guilty – he acted through a highly sophisticated compartmentalized scheme of messengers.

The prosecution nailed former prime minister Ehud Olmert through the testimony of Shula Zaken and again with Shmuel Duchner. Both of them were involved in all of his affairs.

There has generally not been one such “silver bullet” witness in the Netanyahu case.

Rather, most witnesses who were allegedly acting on his behalf did not even know they were acting in that regard as he activated them through messengers.

The only two witnesses who have testified that they acted directly on his behalf in Case 4000 have been Nir Hefetz and Filber.

However, after claims by the prosecution leading into the trial that Hefetz would connect all the dots, it turned out that 99% of his testimony only went toward the Walla media part of the case.

There were a few rare instances where Hefetz can be said to have had some connection to the Bezeq regulatory part of the case. However, they did not add up to much and none of them individually were slam dunks.

This is what made Monday’s story by Filber so significant.

Filber knew very well that he was making several major regulatory moves happen for Elovitch at Netanyahu’s order. This was despite recognizing that he was bulldozing over objections from most of the apolitical Communications Ministry experts.

In fact, carrying out that bulldozing on behalf of Netanyahu and Elovitch was exactly why the former prime minister put him in his position. He was put there to replace the fired Avi Berger, who had stood with the apolitical experts objecting to favoritism toward Elovitch.

Until Elovitch revealed the Walla article to Filber, maybe the former Communications Ministry director-general could have claimed he did not know that Elovitch was “paying” Netanyahu for regulatory favoritism through media favoritism.

But then Elovitch mentioned this to him, as well as an instance when a Netanyahu adviser sent him media items to hand off to Elovitch, and an incident when Elovitch complained about Yair Netanyahu badgering him too much about the Walla site. After that, the idea that he knew nothing about the quid pro quo became harder to believe.

And if Filber and Elovitch believed they were part of a scheme for Netanyahu – regardless of whether they admit to that in those words – will the judges think that only the former prime minister did not know?

The reason that these stories do not end the case is that they appear to have been Elovitch slip-ups more than Netanyahu slip-ups.

In other words, these Filber examples may very well sink Elovitch. They may also make it harder than ever for Netanyahu to deny the quid pro quo of his regulatory favoritism. But there are still no examples where Netanyahu himself mentioned the Walla media issues to Filber.

What this means is that in the ongoing marathon war of attrition that is the Netanyahu trial, the prosecution has not yet claimed victory, but it blew another uniquely large hole in the former prime minister’s defense.