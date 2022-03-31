The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gun permits, armed citizens spotlighted for role in breaking terrorism wave

In a stabbing attack on Thursday, the attacker was shot and killed by an armed passenger, highlighting a quiet but steady trend of security offered by the firearm-carrying citizenry.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 20:14
Israeli soldiers and rescue personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack by the Neve Daniel junction, near Jerusalem on March 31, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers and rescue personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack by the Neve Daniel junction, near Jerusalem on March 31, 2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The role of gun permits and armed citizens has been highlighted by politicians and leaders as a force multiplier on Wednesday and Thursday to counter the rising wave of terrorism in Israel.

A stabbing attack on a bus near the Neve Daniel junction was thwarted by an armed passenger on Thursday. 

"We bought a gun today because of the situation. We put the bullets in the cartridge while driving, and then there was the attack," an eyewitness told Israel Hayom's Hanan Greenwood. 

The attack by a screwdriver-wielding terrorist lasted seconds — Greenwood reported that two other armed citizens didn't have time to respond, but the third did.

In response to the successful neutralization of the attacker after he had stabbed and critically injured one passenger, Israeli political leaders extolled the force multiplication of the security network offered by the firearm-carrying citizenry. 

Israeli soldiers and rescue personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack by the Neve Daniel junction, near Jerusalem on March 31, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli soldiers and rescue personnel at the scene of a stabbing attack by the Neve Daniel junction, near Jerusalem on March 31, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"I salute the armed citizen who killed the terrorist in a bus stabbing in Gush Etzion and saved lives. Israel is under terrorist attack, this is the only way to neutralize terrorists as quickly as possible and save lives," Likud MK Nir Barkat said. "I call on the government to adopt the bill I submitted and to allow the IDF combat reservists to obtain a weapons license to fight terrorism."

"To our residents who hold gun permits – Arm yourselves, practice, and take your weapon everywhere," Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman said in a press statement on the bus attack. "Our enemies are trying to harm our brothers and sisters, and must be dealt with stealthily in every location."

On Wednesday, followng the deadly Bnei Brak shooting that claimed the lives of 5 people, including a police officer who had rushed to the scene to neutralize the terrorist, Naftali Bennett advocated for citizens to arm themselves in an address. 

"Be alert. Whoever has a weapons license, this is the time to carry it," said Bennett.

Bennett also said that soldiers with basic levels of combat training would be taking their weapons home with them on weekends.

The joint operation by Israeli security forces to stem the rising tide of terrorist attacks was dubbed 'Wave Breaker' on Thursday. 

11 Israelis have been killed in terrorist attacks over the last two weeks. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned on Wednesday that Israel was entering into a new wave of terrorism.



Tags Terror Attack stabbing gun guns stabbing attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by