The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UK Ambassador to Israel: We have a big appetite for Israeli military tech

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, the ambassador, Neil Wigan, also noted a formal military-to-military cooperation agreement signed by the countries in December 2020.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 19:08

Updated: MARCH 31, 2022 19:40
UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigman and Oren Marmorstein, Deupty Ambassador of Israel to the UK at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigman and Oren Marmorstein, Deupty Ambassador of Israel to the UK at the Jerusalem Post London Conference, March 31, 2022.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

England has a “big appetite” for Israel’s military technology, UK Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan said Thursday at The Jerusalem Post Conference in London.

“There is a constant flow of people coming and going,” he said. “We had a meeting this morning with the [UK] home secretary and [Interior Minister] Ayelet Shaked, talking about close cooperation in counterterrorism, security and other areas” to save lives.

“I think it is a fit,” he added. “Israeli use of technology and how to do security and military operations, we are very interested in this. Our armed forces has a big appetite to learn and profit from that.”

Wigan said England “wants to make stuff [even] more concrete… really enduring” in security cooperation and other areas.

He also noted a formal military-to-military cooperation agreement signed by the countries in December 2020.

NORTHERN COMMAND: Miniature start-up nation within the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) NORTHERN COMMAND: Miniature start-up nation within the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Wigan talked about how much the relations between the countries have improved to new levels since he was last involved in those relations from 2002-2006.

“During COVID, there was health cooperation about how to deal with COVID,” he said. “We learned from each other’s lessons and policies. There is a new [joint] science fund and research and development fund. These are new areas” of cooperation.

Moreover, “the private sector is already well ahead of the governments,” Wigan said. “We are trying to catch up… There are already 50 Israeli start-ups in the UK. We want them to see the UK as the natural place for them to come and to expand into Europe and elsewhere.”

Israeli Deputy Ambassador to the UK Oren Marmorstein said: “The state of the relationship between Israel and the UK is in the golden era. It cannot be better. First and foremost, the connection starts with shared values.”

Both countries are freedom-loving democracies, which is “the glue that keeps us together… this is the soul of the relationship,” he said.

Asked about some of Israel’s and England’s differences in addressing security challenges presented by Iran, both officials diplomatically focused on the message that they have common goals of pushing back against Iranian aggression, even if they have different tactical approaches.

The UK is part of the EU-3, seeking to renew the 2015 JCPOA Iran nuclear deal, which Israel views as having too many holes.

But both countries agree on trying to prevent the Islamic Republic from getting a nuclear weapon, and they seek to reduce other forms of aggression by Tehran.



Tags United Kingdom Iran Nuclear Deal ambassador Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
4

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by