Israel 'stands with Ukraine against Russian war crimes, massacres' - Horowitz

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz heavily condemned the scenes in Bucha as he visited the Israeli field hospital built in western Ukraine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 18:00
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the Israeli field hospital built in Ukraine (photo credit: SHARON YANIV)
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz at the Israeli field hospital built in Ukraine
(photo credit: SHARON YANIV)

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz's visit to the Kohav Meir field hospital built in Ukraine represents Israel's "unwavering support of Ukraine in the face of the cruel Russian invasion," the health minister said on Monday.

In what is possibly the strongest condemnation of Russian aggression by an Israeli official, Horowitz stated Israel will continue to lend a hand to the Ukrainian people in the face of "Russian massacres and war crimes carried out across the country," referring to the alleged Bucha Massacre which was condemned by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday.

"It is our moral duty, as part of the family of democratic nations, to stand in support of Ukraine."

Horowitz took off from Israel on Sunday morning to visit the Kohav Meir field hospital, constructed in the city of Mostyska in western Ukraine. He became the first Israeli minister to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded the country.

Over 2,000 Ukrainian men, women and children have been treated at the Israeli field hospital, inaugurated on March 22, so far, Horowitz stated.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz speaks to the Israeli humanitarian delegation in the field hospital built in Ukraine (credit: SHARON YANIV)Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz speaks to the Israeli humanitarian delegation in the field hospital built in Ukraine (credit: SHARON YANIV)

On Sunday, the original medical delegation in Ukraine was replaced by a new team arriving from Israel along with the health minister. Horowitz thanked the staff who worked in the field hospital since its opening, stating they have "done something incredible."

"You left everything to come here voluntarily and treat strangers from another country. You provided medical care at the highest level, with great expertise and professionalism in less than ideal conditions. Well done," Horowitz told the delegation, again expressing his gratitude in the name of the Israeli government.

During his visit to Ukraine, the health minister met with a string of Ukrainian officials, including deputy health minister Oleksandr Komarida. He also met with the head of the Rada (Ukrainian parliament) health committee, the head of the Lviv regional administration and several mayors from cities in the area.



