The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Lapid should thank Silman for making him PM - analysis

A look at the possible political scenarios after the coalition chairwoman’s resignation.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 09:53
Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid speaks with MK Idit Silman (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid speaks with MK Idit Silman
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

With the resignation of coalition chairwoman Idit Silman, the always-shaky coalition is more precarious than ever, losing its majority in the Knesset. There are a lot of possible outcomes of Silman’s move, but the most likely is an election later this year, with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid as interim prime minister for at least a few months.

The coalition and opposition are now tied, with 60 seats each. In theory, the opposition only needs to tempt one more coalition MK onto its side to form a new government without an election; almost all of Yamina’s remaining MKs are viewed as weak links, with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s perennial political partner, as the crown jewel.

However, the opposition is actually divided into 54 under the leadership of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and another six in the predominately Arab Joint List, which means the opposition leader needs to convince seven MKs to join him.

While there are more than seven right-wing coalition lawmakers, New Hope and Yisrael Beytenu vowed not to be in a government led by Netanyahu and have thus far kept that promise; Yamina, which never said that, only has five MKs still in the coalition, including Bennett. Netanyahu could let someone else on the Right be in charge, but he didn’t do that in our last four-elections-in-a-row cycle.

As such, the only way to avoid an election would be for Netanyahu to convince Defense Minister Benny Gantz, with his eight-seat Blue and White faction, to yet again join a coalition with him. Gantz has been pretty bitter in this coalition and could jump ship, but Gantz would have to overcome the fact that Netanyahu already betrayed him in 2020, and Netanyahu would probably have to promise Gantz to be prime minister first in a rotation agreement.

THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz sit at the government table in the Knesset plenum in this photo from 2020. The formation of the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition created an unprecedented form of government. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90) THEN-PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz sit at the government table in the Knesset plenum in this photo from 2020. The formation of the Netanyahu-Gantz coalition created an unprecedented form of government. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

This looks like a recipe for an election, but in the very short term, it is possible that not much will happen. The Knesset is scheduled to be in recess for more than a month. The coalition can decide to accept its fate and call an election, but if it doesn’t Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy does not have to convene the legislature for any consequential votes, let alone votes of no-confidence, during that period. In that case, the coalition can stay mostly dead for several weeks, which, as Billy Crystal’s Miracle Max says in The Princess Bride is “slightly alive.”

During that mostly dead period, the coalition can try to find a new 61st member, though that scenario seems highly unlikely.

The pro-Netanyahu Right has been demonizing the right-wing parties in the coalition for the past year, and for an MK to do an about-face when they can take down the coalition instead makes no political sense.

On the Left, Meretz MK Mossi Raz called "for the inclusion of the Joint List in the coalition to stop the danger" or "a corrupt ultra-nationalist government led by [Religious Zionist MKs Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Bezalel] Smotrich.”

However, bringing in the Joint List, which has not shown any sign of acceptance of Israel’s Jewishness like their once-fellow travelers in Ra’am, would be political suicide for Bennett’s Yamina and the other right-wing MKs in the coalition, especially when an election is on the horizon.

As such, an election in the second half of 2022 is the most likely scenario.

The coalition agreement stipulates that if anyone other than Yesh Atid brings about an election, Lapid will become prime minister. In a normal situation, that would make him premier for four or five months with some limits on his government’s ability to make decisions due to Supreme Court rulings on the matter.

However, as we saw in 2019-2020, an interim prime minister can stay in power for much longer than three months if there are serial elections, and the political map does not look significantly different now than it was then.

The irony is that, while Silman said she is leaving the coalition over Jewish identity issues, with the matter of leavened foods (chametz) being allowed in hospitals on Passover being the final straw, she is ushering in a prime minister who likely does not care whether hospitalized people eat kosher for Passover and is very liberal on religion and state issues in general.

Perhaps Lapid should send Silman flowers to thank her for making him prime minister.



Tags Elections Yair Lapid government israeli politics coalition Yamina
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
2

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

All 42 children who were reported missing on school trip were found

Nahal Og
5

Five killed in Bnei Brak shooting as Israel enters 'new wave of terror'

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by